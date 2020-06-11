Media Personality Betty Kyallo has revealed plans to venture into the cosmetic industry,days after partying ways with Mediamax owned station K24.

On Wednesday, Ms Kyallo unleashed designs of her upcoming cosmetic products that will include, Body Lotion, Body cream, eyeliners among others under the tag #BKBeauty.

The former TV girl went on to engage her online family, asking them to name a few products that her beauty and skincare line should not leave out.

“#BKBeauty ... Next project is just too exciting 😍 what do you want in a beauty and skin care line? I wanna know. Thank you guys. Keep the products wish list coming. I’m working on something beautiful!” shared Betty Kyallo.

This will be another venture added on Ms Kyallo’s name considering she is the CEO of Flair by Betty a high-end Beauty Parlour.

Her announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities, who lauded her bold moves.

Congratulatory messages

itskelvindaniel “We WIN from all Cylinders.... who is God to us.....To much love ooh.....Extra Love..,.....💥💥💥💥 #SEE_GOD”

sowairina “Aayyeee🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾Go Girl👏🏾💯”

diana_marua “Daaaaaaaaammmmnnnn 👏👏👏👏👏”

shikshaarora “OMGGGG CONGRATULATIONS BABESSSSS @bettymuteikyallo THIS IS BIGGGGGGG😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘SO SO SO PROUD OF YOU.

SUPER EXCITED FOR THIS 💖💖💖💖💖”

cynhilda123 “Eish that's my girl ....goals ...primer,face wash for all skin types...exfoliators”

crowned.in.grace “Eish.... 👏👏👏👏👏👏yaaaaas! We are here for this sis @bettymuteikyallo pls add weight-loss and detox tea's cz also beauty starts from within. This Nairobi streets are selling fake fake fake😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂I know I can definitely trust yours”

ruthwanjohin “Now u r the next billionaire”

Exiting K24

Betty who used to host “The Weekend with Betty” and “Up Close with Betty” exited K24 on May 30th, after two years at the TV station.

“I really appreciated you all. It’s now time for me to say Goodbye here on K24 TV, if we meet again great, if not you know how you can find me on all my social media platforms, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, Betty Kyallo lately its going to be popping and we are going to be doing great things there. Thank you so much for all your support I appreciate You God bless you and I love you. Good Night." Said Betty.