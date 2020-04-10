Betty Kyallo is just one of the celebrities who took to their social media to wish Madam Boss well as she turns a year older.

The TV girl did not just wish Akothee a happy birthday but also expressed her love and admiration for Akothee noting that she (Akothee) is indeed a force to reckon.

Betty Kyallo's message to Akothee

Akothee

Pouring her heart out, Betty wrote this moving birthday message to the mother of five:

"Happy birthday my sweet dear friend @akotheekenya How I love you❤️ You are such a force to reckon with and I salute you. I know you and I know your story and it's just a blessing how you changed your life's direction intentionally and Unapologetically for the better. How you have gone through so much but you rose! I love that you are true to yourself only. I love that you are real. The other day we talked for an hour laughing and sharing and it was such a revelation of how much our friendship must continue to prosper. May God bless you and may your kids never lack. We must pop champagne post Corona God willing. Enjoy" wrote Betty Kyallo.

Vesha's message to Akothee

Akothee's daughter Vesha also penned down a beautiful message to her mom as she turns a year older.

"To my wonderful mother on your birthday: You have given me tough love. You have given honest advice even when I didn’t want to hear it. You have encouraged me and chastised me when I needed it. You are everything to me and the reason I turned out to be the best version of me. I am wishing you a wonderful birthday, from my heart to yours!@akotheekenya I love you 😍😍😍" wrote Vesha.