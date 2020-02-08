Betty Kyallo’s nanny has opened up days after the media personality accused her of stealing from her.

Earlier in the week, Ms Betty took to Instagram to disclose that her ungrateful nanny had robbed her despite paying her sh 18,000 as her salary.

“Aren’t there bureaus that vet nannies and support you even when you employ them to ensure they are doing right by your home and children. Mum’s and dads we need to wake up and protect our children and homes. Don’t be fooled 18,000 but still they rob you.” read her post.

Betty Kayllo’s nanny opens up after she was accused of stealing

A few days later, the nanny identified as Consolata Wawira Mugo denied the allegations revealing that it was just a scheme planned by her and another employee to kick her out of the house. She added that when she was fired, she wasn't paid and that Betty and her boyfriend shouted at her as they forced her out of the house.

“Aliniambia nichukue vitu zangu niende na wakanishoutia na wakaniinukia sana yeye na boyfriend wake. Walinishoutia na kuniforce niende” said the nanny.

Consolata revealed that before she was fired, the K24 presenter accused her of stealing diapers and other items in the house even though the house was pretty empty and sometimes they had no food.

"On Monday alipokuja nyumbani ndio aliniita akaniambia anataka tuongee. Akaniuliza kwa nini namuibia. Nikamwabia sasa naweza iba nini na hii nyumba haina kitu. Nyumba ilikuwa empty haina chakula hata hii mwezi wa january tumesafa sana. Hii kazi nimefanya miaka kumi ningekuwa basi nishapelekwa polisi kwa sababu ya uwizi. Sijawahi ibia mtu hii kazi nafanyanga na roho moja. Betty ameniharibia kazi, ameniharibia jina siwezi pata kazi."

The nanny disclosed that when she got the job when Betty Kayllo’s daughter, Ivanna was just from the hospital and she had to take care of her, spend sleepless nights and even take her to therapy using a taxi when Betty was absent.

“Nlienda huko last year mwezi wa tano nikapata kama mtoto wake ametoka ICU.So kufika pale nIkaambiwa kazi yangu sana sana ni mtoto. Nlipata akona zile pipes za kula nazo hakuwa ametolewa. Nikapata hawezi tembea hawezi jiamsha therapy mi ndio nlikuwa nachukua yule mtoto nampeleleka therapy na taxi na saa zingine mama yake hayuko simuoni. Lakini nlikua naangalia yule mtoto kuliko wangu. Hata usiku sikuwa nalala ju lazima niamke kumchange. Sana sana mamake hakuangi na simuonangi, hata mi nalalanga na huyo mtoto room moja."added Consolata.

Betty is yet to address the allegations.

Video (Courtesy)