K24 Weekend news anchor Betty Mutei Kyallo has responded to claims that she has been fired from K24 TV.

Her response came as she responded to a fan who sought to know whether the reports making rounds on social media were true.

In her response, the mother of one said she had also heard the same rumours, adding that she has her own YouTube Channel as well and asked people to subscribe.

“@terence_ochuo hata mimi naskia tu anyway we have YouTube channel. We don’t stop. Subscribe,” responded Ms Kyallo.

Betty Kyallo’s response over claims she has been fired from K24

Her response comes in the wake of a recent announcement by K24’s mother company Mediamax that it intended to fire some of its employees owing to the tough economic times caused by the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Mediamax Network Limited regrets to advice; that owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has had adverse effects on its revenue streams, it shall reorganize its staff structure ad abolish some positions as part of its cost optimization measures in the wake of its new business realities. In view of the above, the services of some of its employees will be rendered superfluous thereby necessitating the termination of their employment on account of redundancy,” said a statement by Mediamax.

In October last year, the Kenyatta family owned station showed the door to some of its top and long serving editors after announcing a plan to have more than 160 employees fired over tough economic times.