Nadia is the best female artist right now – Bien Aime after Nadia was listed as a wack performer

Bien Aime of Sauti Sol came to Nadia Mukami’s defense after People Daily listed her among the poor performers on stage.

In a comment seen by Pulse Live, Bien revealed that Nadia Is the best female artiste in Kenya, a hardworking lady who deserves to be honored and recognized for her great work.

“Peoples daily is whack. Nadia is the best female artist right now. She's working the hardest. She deserves all the accolades” said Bien.

The publication had said that Ms Mukami's performances were wanting calling them ‘five-minute performances’.

They even went ahead to say that her presence on stage was felt because she knows how to dress well.

“Mukami’s stage presence can be felt but only because she knows how to dress up for it. However, he entertainment delivery lacks. Maybe live bands are not necessary for her short five-minute performances, but we need to hear her sing louder and clearer rather than the music playing in the background" they said.

I ain’t done yet!

The songstress clapped back at the publication disclosing that people had paid them to write crap about them.

The African lover hit maker warned people to brace themselves since they had not seen the best of her yet.

"They are so desperate they are paying magazines to write bullshit about us!! I ain’t done yet, I haven’t even touched the surface! Fasten your seat belts darlings God ain’t done with me!!!” said Nadia.

This comes a day after Ragga and dancehall artiste Swabri Mohammed popularly known as Redsan degraded the newspaper since he was on the list too.

Redsan shamed the publication’s journalists saying that such remarks were the reason why some artistes career had hit a dead end.