Bien Aime’s girlfriend Chiki opens up on undergoing breast reconstruction surgery

Sauti Sol singer Bien Aime’s girlfriend Chiki Kuruka has opened up on why she would like to undergo a breast lift surgery.

Speaking to SDE, Chiki said that she knows the history of women in her family and after giving birth, their boobs grow bigger, something she does not like.

She went on to say that she wants her story to be different from that of her aunties, adding that she would be happy if her boobs went back to normal after becoming a mother.

Ms Chiki however, noted that it was a personal decision that everyone makes when it comes to their body.

“Everyone is entitled to make their own decision regarding their body and I don’t think it’s anyone’s business to decisions that someone else makes regarding their body. But I said was, I’ve seen the genes in my family and children don’t do us very well so, when I look at my aunts and their boobs are like by their hips, I just don’t want that to be my story. So, I’ve always said put me back to how I was before and then I will be perfectly happy. So year I stand by that,” said Chiki Kuruka.

In the interview, she also talked about how she came to settle in down in Kenya, having schooled and lived in the United Kingdom.

The fitness expert mentioned that she fell in love with Kenya in a week and decided to make it her permanent home, after accompanying her half-Kenyan friends who had come to visit.

Her uncle who is a war correspondent also lives in Kenya, and this made her decision easy.

“It’s crazy coz my uncle lives here, he is a war correspondent and Kenya is a calm country it’s a great base for him and then he can go to war tone countries to report. So I wanted to come and my two best friends were half Kenyan. So they were coming and we lived together in the UK. So they were coming home and I was like cool I’m coming with and it was as simple as that. I came here and I was like this place rocks I’m staying, not going anywhere. I had no reason. I just landed and found it so beautiful, I found the people really easy going. I hadn’t even been to Coast, I had just been in Nairobi and within a week,” she said.