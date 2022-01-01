RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Bien and Eric Omondi fight at Konshens concert [Video]

“You won’t embarrass me in front of my wife,” Bien told Eric Omondi during the confrontation.

An argument between comedian Eric Omondi and musician Bien Barasa almost turned ugly during the Afrojam Festival on December 31 at the Carnivore.

The two entertainers met on the sidelines of the new year’s concert and a confrontation ensued. Eric had been chosen as the host while the Mbwe Mbwe hitmaker was one of the headline acts.

Bien called out Omondi who he claimed was causing unnecessary drama by dictating that Kenyan artists should perform last.

He argued that it did not matter who performed last, as long as all artists were paid their dues.

You have been giving reckless comments on blogs but say it now. Who performs last doesn’t matter. I have been paid a lot of money to be here,” Bien started.

Eric explained that he was trying to guide the next generation of artists but the Man a bald man dismissed him, telling him to focus on his comedy career.

Fight for yourself because your career is on the death bed. These things you are doing…” Bien continued before Eric grabbed his jacket, prompting the musician to defend himself.

When emotions ran high, Bien pulled away from the argument and headed towards where his wife Chiki Kuruka was waiting.

“You won’t embarrass me in front of my wife,” the singer said as he walked away while uttering more insults at Eric.

Both Omondi and Bien have been going at each other since Eric claimed that Kenyan musicians were not doing enough to cement their place in the entertainment industry.

“The Kenyan entertainment scene is dead!!! We have lost our glory. we have become a cemetery! It is utter disgrace that our musicians have become mere curtain raisers for international acts. we have become clowns in our own land. every weekend there is a group of 3 or 4 foreign artists in this city Nairobi," said Eric Omondi in November.

The former Churchill show comedian went on to ask Musicians to get back to work and rescue the industry.

“In less than two weeks we had Etana, Omahley and Konshens is on his way. Where are the Kenyan concerts???? we have become redundant, predictable and boring. we need to put in the work, to reclaim our glory we have to invest in our art!!! god knows i am personally trying my level best. the curfew has been lifted, it's time to dust ourselves and get to work,” he added

However, his sentiments were not received well with stakeholders in the music scene more so musicians.

Many argued that Omondi had tuned into a clout chaser who would just saying anything in order to trend.

