Bien and wife Chiki open up on how they first met, talk about their first date

Sauti Sol singer Bien Aime Baraza and his wife Chiki opened up about how they first met, in the latest episode of their Sol Family docu series.

According to Bien, they first met at an event in Nairobi where she was in the company of a mutual friend called Emmanuel Jambo, and at that time, Bien thought they were dating.

They later met at an event attended by Chiki and her friends, one of whom was a fan of Sauti Sol and wanted a picture with him. Chiki approached Bien and that is how they ended up having a long conversation.

“I met her standing at the parking lot a friend of mine called Emmanuel and I was like Emmanuel unachapa kitu safi. I actually thought her and Emmanuel were together,” said Bien.

He added, “That night we ended up talking for so long and I was like this girl is intelligent. That time I had been single for about a year. When I met her, I wasn’t actually looking for love in her, but in her I felt like I was drinking a fresh glass of juice talking to Chiki.”

Chiki on her part said she has never believed in love at first sight and never will, but after meeting Bien, they had a connection from day one.

They later talked about Chiki connecting Sauti Sol with Fuse ODG and after agreeing, he asked her out for a meal and Bien took her to Mama Oliech because he loves Ugali and fish, but she did not like the place.

“I was like why are we here because this is not thank you for a hookup because again culture difference there’s cats walking around everywhere, there isn’t really even a ceiling. We’re sitting outside,” said Chiki.

After that they went to a different place where they had drinks and the rest is history.