RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Untold story of night Uhuru partied with his favourite band

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The President also invited UB40 to his residency

Untold story of night Uhuru partied with his favourite band, UB40
Untold story of night Uhuru partied with his favourite band, UB40

It is public knowledge that President Uhuru Kenyatta is a huge fan of English reggae and pop band UB40. Testament to this, Kenyatta was one of the thousands of Kenyans who danced the night away during the UB40 concert in 2020 at the Carnivore grounds.

Recommended articles

According to Thomas Kwaka, aka Big Ted, the President was so excited when he heard about the concert. Initially, Uhuru doubted the concert would take place.

"My boss (The President) asked me if I was sure that UB40 were coming to Kenya or it was a hoax. I assured him it was real and he promised to come to the event," revealed Big Ted in an interview with Richard Njau.

The man in charge of State House branding and events later revealed Uhuru was so eager to attend the event to an extent he demanded to be placed away from Government officials so as to have as much fun as he could without any destructions.

"By 7:50 a.m. he was at the gate, he said he did not want anyone near him including the government people. He also requested for a photo with the UB40, so we took him to the backstage where he took the photo," said Big Ted.

Big Ted reveals how President Uhuru Kenyatta ended up at UB40's concert
Big Ted reveals how President Uhuru Kenyatta ended up at UB40's concert Pulse Live Kenya

In videos posted across social media, Uhuru was seen in high spirits mingling freely with Kenyans as he struck some moves while the band performed.

It appeared the concert was not enough for the President as the next day, he asked Big Ted if the duo Ali Campbell and the late Astro could pay him a visit. "The next day he called me and requested that I take the guys to his place. We hung out just like boys would."

President Kenyatta’s love for UB40 goes back many years. In 2008, he attended their concert in Kampala, Uganda. It was clear that he was having a ball that Saturday night as he danced in the company of close family members.

Top Government officials including Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Heritage Principal Secretary Josephat Mukobe were also at the exclusive VVIP tent.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ringtone eats a humble pie as he begs Kenyans for forgiveness

Ringtone eats a humble pie as he begs Kenyans for forgiveness

Untold story of night Uhuru partied with his favourite band

Untold story of night Uhuru partied with his favourite band

Diana Marua in tears as Bahati surprises her with new mansion [Video]

Diana Marua in tears as Bahati surprises her with new mansion [Video]

Kikuyu singer gifts parents fully furnished, modern house on Valentine’s Day [Photos]

Kikuyu singer gifts parents fully furnished, modern house on Valentine’s Day [Photos]

Zari Hassan & Diamond Platnumz in new Netflix reality show [Trailer]

Zari Hassan & Diamond Platnumz in new Netflix reality show [Trailer]

Betty Kyallo responds to fan confessing love for her with a placard

Betty Kyallo responds to fan confessing love for her with a placard

The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev returns to IG on Valentine's day

The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev returns to IG on Valentine's day

Betty Kyallo treated to a pleasant Valentine's Day surprise [Video]

Betty Kyallo treated to a pleasant Valentine's Day surprise [Video]

State House insider roasts Jeff Koinange for screaming after running into thieves [Video]

State House insider roasts Jeff Koinange for screaming after running into thieves [Video]

Trending

Singer Vivian opens up on struggles about her illness and career in emotional post

Kenyan musician Vivianne

Mulamwah claps back at Kamene Goro with no chills after bullying claims

Mulamwah and Kamene Goro

Comedian Owago Onyiro joins race to replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100

Owago Onyiro and Kamene Goro

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]