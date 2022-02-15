Untold story of night Uhuru partied with his favourite band

According to Thomas Kwaka, aka Big Ted, the President was so excited when he heard about the concert. Initially, Uhuru doubted the concert would take place.

"My boss (The President) asked me if I was sure that UB40 were coming to Kenya or it was a hoax. I assured him it was real and he promised to come to the event," revealed Big Ted in an interview with Richard Njau.

The man in charge of State House branding and events later revealed Uhuru was so eager to attend the event to an extent he demanded to be placed away from Government officials so as to have as much fun as he could without any destructions.

"By 7:50 a.m. he was at the gate, he said he did not want anyone near him including the government people. He also requested for a photo with the UB40, so we took him to the backstage where he took the photo," said Big Ted.

Pulse Live Kenya

In videos posted across social media, Uhuru was seen in high spirits mingling freely with Kenyans as he struck some moves while the band performed.

It appeared the concert was not enough for the President as the next day, he asked Big Ted if the duo Ali Campbell and the late Astro could pay him a visit. "The next day he called me and requested that I take the guys to his place. We hung out just like boys would."

President Kenyatta’s love for UB40 goes back many years. In 2008, he attended their concert in Kampala, Uganda. It was clear that he was having a ball that Saturday night as he danced in the company of close family members.