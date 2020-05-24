Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is out of ICU – Ezekiel Mutua

Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Dr. Ezekiel Mutua has disclosed that City preacher and politician Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is out of the intensive care unit, after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

The KFCB boss said that Bishop Wanjiru is still in hospital and doing better than she was, adding that she is able to talk, as he wished her a quick recovery.

“GOOD NEWS: Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is out of ICU. Still hospitalized but doing quite well now. She's able to talk and has called a number of people to express her gratitude. We give God the glory and wish her quick and full recovery,” said Ezekiel Mutua.

In an earlier tweet, Mutua had expressed his disappointment with how a local station reported the story of the Jesus Is Alive Ministries Bishop getting infected with Covid-19.

“#IStandWithBishopWanjiru "Positive after prayer" is an insensitive and callous headline that should not have been used on someone fighting for her life in the hospital. The media should report the facts without being cynical. This is unprofessional. Get well soon Bishop!” he said.

Reports said that the former Starehe MP had hosted about 18 people for prayers at her home before she tested positive.