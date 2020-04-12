Blogger Aurther Mandela aka Xtian Dela has landed in trouble for broadcasting Obscene material online in the name of entertaining his Instagram followers under the tag #ClubCOVID.

In a demand letter seen by Pulse Live, Dela is being sued by three parents namely; Anthony Wahome Kamunyi, Morosi King and Francis Karanja, through Ngungi Mburu advocates for broadcasting obscene material online.

The blogger has been ordered to cease and desist from live streaming #ClubCovid on his Instagram page with immediate effect.

“Take notice that our instructions are to demand from you within three days which we hereby do for:

Immediate cease and desist from further live-streaming on your Instagram platforms of #CluCovid, display, promotion or distributions of obscene images.

To furnish Us with a confirmation that you have stopped live-streaming #Clubcovid displaying, promoting and distribution of obscene images.

To immediately furnish us with the list of people you have distributed the content to” reads part of the demand letter.

For the past few weeks, Mandela has been live-streaming a show dubbed #ClubCovid where young girls twerk and get paid. The show airs daily from 12 midnight to 4 a.m.

