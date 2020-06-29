Blow to Master Piece as his collabo with Khaligraph Jones get pulled down from YouTube

Gospel singer Emmanuel King aka Master Piece has been subjected to a setback after his collaboration with rapper Khaligraph Jones got pulled down from YouTube over copyright claims.

The song dubbed “Nikupee” is no longer available on the streaming platform after a user identified as Eli Gits official petitioned to the YouTube management to have the song pulled down.

“Video unavailable

This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Eli Gits Official’ reads the message from YouTube.

In an update, Master piece assured his fans that he is working around the clock to ensure the song is restored back on YouTube.

“Nikupee video is no longer on YouTube but it’ll be back shortly” wrote Master Piece.

Copyright Strikes

Recently, a good number of artistes around the globe have been dealing with copyright strikes from YouTube, as individuals or companies claim ownership to certain material used in the affected songs.

Just the other day, Bahati’s song #Wanani was also pulled down from YouTube for hours before it was reinstated. The copyright claims were filed to the YouTube Management by Afro Fusion duo called JIVU.