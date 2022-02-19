RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Diamond Platnumz set to drop his first ever EP

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The EP is set to drop on March 4, 2022

Diamond Platnumz set to drop his first ever EP
Diamond Platnumz set to drop his first ever EP

Diamond Platnumz has sent his die-hard fans in a state of frenzy as the bong flava star announced the release date of his first ever extended play record, usually referred to as an EP.

Recommended articles

An EP is a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single but fewer than an album. EPs generally contain four or five tracks, and are considered "less expensive and time-consuming" for an artist to produce than an album.

An elated Chibu Dangote on Saturday, February 19 took to his Instagram account to share the expected cover art of the EP.

He then went ahead to ask his 14.1 million followers to guess the title of the upcoming EP. "YES! March 4th 2022 My first EP in Music Life... Guess the tittle?," read the caption.

Reality show

The news comes a day after the boy from Tandale announced he is set to make a debut on Netflix together with his South Africa-based baby mama, Zari Hassan.

The upcoming Netflix’ ‘Young, famous and African’ reality show set to premiere on March 18 assembles a cast of some of the most talked-about men and women from East, South and West Africa.

“Another one for the culture! From Tandale to the world...Go behind the scenes of what it takes to be an African icon to the world with Netflix South Africa and Netflix Nigeria’s first African reality TV show, featuring your one and only SIMBA! You don’t want to miss this,” wrote Diamond while reposting a trailer of the reality series.

Other celebrities set to be featured, include Nigeria artist Innocent Idibia (2Baba), South African NakedDJ, Zimbabwean rapper Nadia Nakai, Nigerian fashion stylist Swanky Jerry, South African media personality Andile Ncube and South African socialite Kayleigh Schwark.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diamond Platnumz set to drop his first ever EP

Diamond Platnumz set to drop his first ever EP

Alikiba pens emotional message to son on his birthday

Alikiba pens emotional message to son on his birthday

Jackie Matubia dating actor Madiba, Alikiba's wife files for divorce & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Jackie Matubia dating actor Madiba, Alikiba's wife files for divorce & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Its urgent, I want to pray for Kanye West - Prophet Lovy Longomba

Its urgent, I want to pray for Kanye West - Prophet Lovy Longomba

Alikiba's wife files for divorce, alleges infidelity and abuse

Alikiba's wife files for divorce, alleges infidelity and abuse

Mixed emotions as Akisa Wandera announces exit from KTN on air [Video]

Mixed emotions as Akisa Wandera announces exit from KTN on air [Video]

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Ex-NTV presenter appeals for financial help after being hospitalized

Ex-NTV presenter appeals for financial help after being hospitalized

Trending

The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev returns to IG on Valentine's day

Simon Leviev in 'The Tinder Swindler'

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

Nyashinski raises eyebrows as he deletes all posts on Instagram [Screenshot]

Rapper Nyashinski

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts