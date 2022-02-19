Diamond Platnumz set to drop his first ever EP

An EP is a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single but fewer than an album. EPs generally contain four or five tracks, and are considered "less expensive and time-consuming" for an artist to produce than an album.

An elated Chibu Dangote on Saturday, February 19 took to his Instagram account to share the expected cover art of the EP.

He then went ahead to ask his 14.1 million followers to guess the title of the upcoming EP. "YES! March 4th 2022 My first EP in Music Life... Guess the tittle?," read the caption.

Reality show

The news comes a day after the boy from Tandale announced he is set to make a debut on Netflix together with his South Africa-based baby mama, Zari Hassan.

The upcoming Netflix’ ‘Young, famous and African’ reality show set to premiere on March 18 assembles a cast of some of the most talked-about men and women from East, South and West Africa.

“Another one for the culture! From Tandale to the world...Go behind the scenes of what it takes to be an African icon to the world with Netflix South Africa and Netflix Nigeria’s first African reality TV show, featuring your one and only SIMBA! You don’t want to miss this,” wrote Diamond while reposting a trailer of the reality series.