Kenyan Actress Brenda Wairimu has for the first time disclosed two things she puts into consideration, before taking on an acting role that will requires her to go nude.

The Monica actress mentioned that it was something she has been thinking about and she has always had different ways of looking at it.

Speaking on Celebrity Friday, the mother of one said that the first thing she looks at is how much she gets paid for that particular role.

2 things I considers before taking a role that requires me to go Naked – Brenda Wairimu

She went on to state that the second thing she looks at before accepting the role is, if it is necessary to have her to go naked in film.

Ms Wairimu added that some script writers are lazy and they sometimes write just to fill the script.

“Nimefikiria sana jambo hili na I have different ways of looking at it. Kwanza kabisa inategemea unanipa hela ngapi. Cha pili pia is it necessary for it to be there because saa zingine some writers can be lazy inaandikwa tu hapo making out for the sake of kujaza tu ile page lakini haisaidii kusukuma ile story. If it’s something that is pushing the story coz for me I’m all about the story if it’s a scene where I’m being rape and my clothes lazima ziraruliwe nitakataa vipi? So inategemea san kwangu sitafanya tu for the sake of doing it. Lazima kuwe na meaning behind it,” said Brenda Wairimu.

2 things I considers before taking a role that requires me to go Naked – Brenda Wairimu

Her words came after she was asked if she would turn down a role that would require her to strip before the camera.