Actress Brenda Wairimu and artist Julius Owino aka Juliani have celebrated their daughter’s fifth birthday in style.

In photos shared by the two on social media, they were excited to have their daughter Amor’s birthday celebrated in school together with her classmates.

Ms Wairimu went on to caption the photos shared with the words, “Could we BE any happier?!? Happy 5th birthday my Amor Njeri ⛄❄👸”

Juliani who could not hide his excitement as his daughter turns five made a special appreciation to her mother Brenda Wairimu.

He went on to mention that he wished Amor’s godfather was alive to mark the day with them.

“Today my little one, Amor Njeri turned 5yrs. She celebrated this day at his school na ma classmates. Special thanks to @BrendaWairimu for going the extra mile to make it happen. I wish her Godfather would've been here to see it,” tweeted Juliani.

This comes even after they both went public announcing that they had parted ways but were still co-parenting.

