Kenyan socialite and business woman Bridget Achieng has disclosed that she was scared that having her son would take her away from the limelight.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one said that she cannot believe that the current situation is the opposite of her earlier fears.

She went on to say that her son Sekani created in her an urge she can only attribute to God.

I was scared my son would stop me from shining – Bridget Achieng

Mama Sekani Rich further disclosed that her son currently has three businesses to his name and this will see him through school.

Ms Achieng affirmed that she will always lookout for her son closing with tag #Happymom.

“Wooow and to think that I was scared to death @sekani_rich_ was going to stop me from shinning, so far as I look closely to his birthday next month ....and the fire that this boy has put in me it can only be God, he is covered for life his 3 business empire will see him through school until when he says he cant do it anymore ....I got you my prince for life 🙏🙏#happymom #happylife #yorubaboy,” she captioned a video of an exited baby Sekani.

In another post, Bridget Achieng referred to her son as the only man who brought light to her life.

“Hanging out with my surest person, the man who brought light in my entire life ,@sekani_rich_ this lovely afternoon,” said the socialite.