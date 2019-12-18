Kenyan socialite Bridget Achieng has disclosed that she once dated Tanzanian Star Alikiba, before they parted ways.

In an interview with a local Radio station, Ms Achieng said that they only dated for about a year before they went separate ways, but they remain close friends.

The socialite who has a tattoo of the Kings Music Records boss stated that they met because she got the tattoo out of the love she had for him as a fan.

Socialite Bridget Achieng opens up on dating Alikiba

Bridget mentioned that they had different paths and had to separate, noting that her pace at life was faster than Alikiba’s and she didn’t think it was right.

“I have more than 10 tattoos and no regrets. I even have for my ex-King Kiba, the one and only, Alikiba. You see kwa relationship kuna ile path unaenda na kunai le mtu mwingine anaenda. So for me I don’t shusha any man I have been with, that is one thing I’ll not do. We had different paths, ana Uswahili mimi nina mambo zangu. Mimi naenda mbio yeye ni mstaarabu pole pole, mimi penye naenda niko focused kabisa mimi ni mtu wa Nairobi. Mimi nikaona sitaweza but you see it was good, we’re still friends…. Not so long tumeongea kama six months then I met him, one thing led the other and in a span of one year we were off. I don’t regret being with Kiba, ule ni mtu hata nikiwa 70 years sitamsahau. He was very romantic. But funny thing, niliweka hii tattoo akanitafuta. I was a fan, hio kiuno vile ilikuwa inanenguliwa I was like I have to be part of this project,” said Ms Achieng.

Socialite Bridget Achieng opens up on dating Alikiba

The socialite who gave details of her relationship with the singer said that she does not regret dating him.

She added that she did not have a baby with him (Kiba) because he already had three kids with other women.