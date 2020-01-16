Socialite Bridget Achieng finally reveals the face of her Baby Daddy (Photo)

Former Nairobi Diaries actress Bridget Achieng has finally revealed the face of her Nigerian baby daddy as she sought to find out who the baby resembles the most (Father or Mother).

Ms Acheing took to Instagram sharing a photo her of son Sekani Rich pitted against that of her Dad and another pitted against hers asking fans who the son resembles the most.

“Who does @sekani_rich_ resemble more ?? Me or the dad...veeery long debate with my girls it's about time I know what the public thinks...”

“Who does my baby boy @sekani_rich_ resemble ? Me or the dad?? I need to know what his online uncles and aunties think ...its about time,” reads the two caption.

Reactions from Fans

Going through the comment section, fans didn't clearly ascertain who Sekani resembles the most, as a section were for Bridget and others for the Dad.

kendikenyaofficial “Ok you but his eyes are looks like the dad but majorly you”

sparrow_ceo “He looks like his Godfather”

iceemoore “His dad of course”

betty.tah “Daddie❤️”

muhindijunior “Honestly he looks more like you”

aliciaahawo “Kura ni nusu nusu😂😂😂😂”

dorryokoyo “His father mpaka eyebrows”

oliviakerubo “Mdomo ni yake macho ya babake🥰”

phylliskariuki “Daddy Most def”

iamreal_thickmadame “I love you Bridget. But he looks like his daddy💗”

raychelwambo “I actually think he looks like u...”

rozyakello “Hizo maskio zimesimama sana 😂😂 ni Baba tu”

z.twaha2014 “The dad.so handsome❤️”

yvonnemwanyolo “Hapa baba kabsa..”

carolearchi “Nope he resembles you”

Abandoned at 3 Months Pregnant

In April last year, the actress revealed that her baby daddy skipped town when she was just three months pregnant and never contacted her ever since despite their beautiful relationship before the pregnancy.

Just the other day, she was forced to address reports that she is pregnant again, for her baby daddy.

“Yaani kuna vitu nasoma hapa nachoka. Is it true that you are pregnant again by your first baby daddy? Pregnant again? You guy, tumbo yangu ilikatwa tu juzi, sijapona. I am not pregnant again but to be honest, I want a house full of babies. A football club. Yaani I need babies or a rugby team. Ningekuwa naweza zaa watoto 12 ningezaa but unfortunately I can only be able to get four and the fourth one will be by God’s grace. So trust me, I’m gonna give you three more babies and no I’m not pregnant with my baby daddy,” she said.