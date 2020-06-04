Can someone address the Indians Only apartments in Westands and Lang’ata - Angry Khaligraph Jones slams those fighting against Racism

Rapper Brian Robert Ouko aka Khaligraph Jones has criticized Kenyans fighting against racism across the world, asking them to begin with Nairobi.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the rapper called on Kenyans to first address the racism in Nairobi City estates (Westlands and Lang’ata) where only Indians are allowed to rent and own property in specific areas.

“While we ARE ADDRESSING RACISM- can someone address the INDIANS ONLY APARTMENTS AND HOUSES in Westlands and Langata??” said his post.

Papa Jones went on to narrate how he experienced racism first hand, when he went house hunting in Lang’ata last year.

According to him, he saw the houses online and when he visited the estate, they were prevented from entering because they are not Indians. They were later told that only Indians can own property in that area.

“Last year I went to Lang’ata to inquire about some Nice houses I had seen on the Internet, after getting there we were prevented from Entering the Estate cause we were told we aren’t Indians, apparently only Indians can own property in That Area, Niljua Ni mazishi Nikarudi Kayole polepole. The OG was not respected,” narrated Khaligraph Jones.

His words come in the wake of a world-wide uproar of people calling out racism, following the murder of an African-American, George Floyd.

Kenyans have not been left out in the campaign going under the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #BlackLifeMatters.