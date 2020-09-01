Capital FM presenter Anne Mwaura has for the first time explained why she quit her job as a presenter on Red Cross owned Switch TV.

In a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram, the radio queen said that one of the reasons she quit is because the job wasn’t the right fit for her.

She went on to state that she was 23 years old at the time and had a lot in her plate including; two TV shows, a new radio show on Capital FM, and was still the lead act in a stage play.

Capital FM presenter Anne Mwaura explains why she quit TV job

Ms Mwaura mentioned that aside from that, she had also started her influencer jobs and was also writing for an online magazine, and all this was new to her considering she was new in the Kenyan media industry.

The radio presenter pointed out that it was all she wanted to do at the time, but it was crushing at the same time and so she had to drop some of the things she did.

“Why did you leave Switch TV?” asked a fan.

Anne Mwaura then responded saying, “1. It just wasn’t the right fit. 2. At 23 with 2 TV shows, a new radio show, lead in a stage play, starting social media influencing, writing for an online magazine and being new to the industry… it was everything I wanted! But it was so overwhelming.”

At Switch TV, Ms Mwaura hosted the ‘The Daily Ten’ show that highlighted top 10 trending issues around the entertainment world and some of the good things celebrities were doing.

