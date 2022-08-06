RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Sonnie teases fans with her new bae

Sonnie posted her new man in her stories and a one-minute video

Kenyan model and social media personality Carol Muthoni 'Sonnie'
Kenyan model and social media personality Carol Muthoni 'Sonnie'

Kenyan model and social media personality Carol Muthoni 'Sonnie' has hinted that she is back in the dating scene after teasing her fans with a series of pictures and a short sweet video with her new catch.

Through her social media, Sonnie posted her new man in her stories and a one-minute video, but the video had been captured strategically to hide the identity of her new bae.

In the video, Sonnie could be seen holding hands with her alleged new boyfriend while in the car.

"Answered prayer♥️," she posted.

This after she parted ways with her baby daddy David Oyando aka Mulamwah last year.

The two had just welcomed their first newborn daughter Keilah Oyando before their breakup alleging that they agreed to part ways for reasons best known to them.

Sonnie raised eyebrows among her followers and fans after announcing that she is no longer an item with baby daddy David Oyando aka Mulamwah.

Sonnie alleged that they agreed to part ways for reasons best known to them, thanking their fans for the love they showed them for the past 4 years.

“This is to make it clear that Mulamwa and I are no longer together. We have both agreed and decided to part ways for reasons best known to us. Thank you so much for the love and support you gave us for those 4years, I personally don’t take it for granted,” reads the post in part.

Sonnie went on to wish Mulamwah well in his future endeavors, stating that she is grateful for the memories they created together.

“To Mulamwah, thank you so much for letting me be part of your life for those years I appreciate sana and I’ll forever treasure the memories. In your next step in life, I wish you nothing but the best. Keeping winning and God bless every step of your life,” she added.

