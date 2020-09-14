Carol Radull asks for this ‘special gift’ ahead of her birthday

Radio presenter Carol Radull has asked her fans and friends for a ‘special gift’ ahead of her birthday, which is set for later this week.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Radull said she is grateful to God for the abundant blessings upon her life.

She went on to mention that on her birthday, she will accept gifts, but they have to be in the form of assistance to ex-Kenyan Boxing Star Conjestina Achieng who is in rehab recovering.

Carol Radull mentioned that Conje is in dire need of everyone’s support that will see her through rehab and as she begins life afresh, and that there are many other efforts to see that she does not relapse after completing rehabilitation.

“It's my Birthday week and I am so grateful to God for all he has blessed me with; starting with the gift of life.

I would however appreciate a gift from you this year. My friend and Superstar Conjestina Achieng is in dire need of support to see her through rehab and beyond. We have several initiatives ongoing which will hopefully guard her from relapsing again but we are taking it one day at a time.

Please #SupportConjestina on paybill 5181441 Acct: 2030.

Make my birthday dream come true 🙏🏼 #SupportConjestina #HappyBirthdayRadull,” she wrote.

Her special request comes a few months after she paid a visit to the former Boxer and discovered that she was in bad shape, and living in abject poverty, despite being one of the best boxers Kenya ever had.

Carol Radull then gave an update on Conjestina’s well-being, stating that she had lost a lot of weight.

