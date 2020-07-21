Comedian cum The Real Househelps of Kawangware actor Steven Oduor Dede alias DJ Shiti has shared a sneak peek of his upcoming show that will air on KTN.

Shiti put up a 26 seconds video, announcing that show he will be gracing our screens via Standard Group owned station KTN home.

“Coming soon... ndani ya @ktnhome_ 😎 Almighty GOD Wins👊” Shiti captioned the short Video.

Lately the funnyman has been keeping his fans entertained through short vines and skits via his social media pages and YouTube channel that enjoys a following of over 100K subscribers.

DJ Shiti of TRHK (Instagram)

DJ Shiti’s announcement attracted lots of positive feedback from his fans and fellow celebrities, who wished him well as he gears up to grace our TV screens.

The Millionaires Club

In June this year, Shiti joined the list of celebrities in Kenya who have managed to garner over one million followers on Instagram.

“Wooooow....what a wonderful Day in my Career😊...A million followers feels great already.... Thank you for holding me up...I can't type too much cause am shaking!....God bless you.. HAAA SHAKAAA... I CAN'T BELIEVE IT YOU GARRA KILL ME OR WHAT? COULDN'T GERRIT🤣✌✌” shared DJ Shiti.

DJ Shiti

Reactions on DJ Shiti’s new Show

jahmbykoikai “Haaaaaa shakaaaaaaa! Congrats Shiti😊”

notiflow “Congratulations”

thekingkaka “Hapo sasa”

mulamwah “Congratulations papa”

terencecreative “Happy for you bro,keep winning 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

njambitrhk “Sawa baba ❤️”

motifdidon “That's nice 💪”

redemptionmusiq ‘The best comedian”

Instagram Video

ivankiplimo “Congratulations”

yycomedian “Beat the hell out of it💪!”

jayne.jeremy.imbali “Wooo🔥🔥🔥can't wait👏 go go shiti...#Godsfavour”

smallzlethal “Bruuuuuuh🙌👏👏👏👏 @djshiti_comedian Big up bro”

omwami_comedian “Mpango mzima bingwa💯👌”

nicki_bigfish “Naiwake 🔥🔥”

crotus_trhk “Alaaaaaa.. Ngoma Owakee🔥🔥🔥🙏”

henrygachuna2 “Kali sana bro🔥🔥🔥”

theonlycelesteliyai “Bruuuhhh urioooooo. Congrachulashons mwana💪💪💪”

clemor_comedy “Congrats bro🙌🙌Mungu mbele”