Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle respectively, is the most talked about event on social media at the moment.

The interview comes after Harry and Meghan decided to step back from the English Royal Family last year and relocated to the United States.

Harry and Meghan first met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend in 2016. By 2018, they were married.

The fact that Meghan, a U.S actress by profession, is of mixed race, meant that she ran into trouble with the people who call the shots in Buckingham Palace.

Oprah and Meghan during the spill all interview (Daily Mail)

The couple's decision to speak to the queen of US interviewers on CBS has sparked a transatlantic row with Buckingham Palace.

The interview has also been branded the most important piece of royal TV since Harry's mother, Princess Diana, spoke to the BBC's Martin Bashir in 1995 after her separation from Prince Charles.

Here are a couple of teas spilled during the interview:

1..Meghan says she was depressed living in the palace and often contemplated suicide. "I didn't want to be alive anymore," she says.

2..Harry discloses that his family has been cut off financially from the palace, which is why they had to seek deals with Netflix and Spotify.

3..Harry says his family never really liked Meghan from the beginning and he was told that they were never going to foot her bills. "But that was right at the beginning, when she wasn't going to get security, when members of my family were suggesting that she carries on acting, because there was not enough money to pay for her, and all this sort of stuff.

"Like, there was some real obvious signs before we even got married that this was going to be really hard," he says.

4..Meghan discloses that one member of the Royal Family was very concerned about how brown or black their son (Archie) was going to be, before he was born.

The Royal Family had concerns about whether Archie was going to be black (Daily Mail)

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we have in tandem, the conversation of "He won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title," and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan says.

5..Asked if it was 'important' for her that Archie be called a Prince, Meghan says she doesn't have any attachment to the 'grandeur' of official titles.

6..Meghan discloses that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who is Prince William's wife, once made her cry.

She however adds that Kate has since apologised. The quarrel was over outfits for the flower girls.

"A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining - yes, the issue was correct - about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings," Meghan says.

"But she owned it, and she apologised. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologising," she adds.

7..Meghan says members of the Royal Family were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, "but they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband."

8..Meghan says she entered the Royal Family naively and that she was shocked when she had to curtsy before the queen during their first meeting.

Harry thinks his family never really embraced Meghan because she was of mixed race (Daily Mail)

"That was when the penny dropped. We just practiced and then walked in. We went in and I met her and apparently I did a very deep curtsy, I don't remember it. Then we just sat there and chatted. I grew up in LA (Los Angeles), I see celebrities all the time. It's not the same. This is a completely different ball game," she says.

9..Harry says they were left with no security from Buckingham Palace when they escaped the UK for Canada and then for California. He adds that it was Tyler Perry who came to their rescue by offering them a roof over their heads and security.

10..Meghan and Harry are expecting a baby girl in the summer. She displays her growing baby bump during the Oprah interview.