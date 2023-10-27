Women: 10 things men do to hurt you intentionally

Understanding these behaviours is crucial for women to recognize red flags and prioritize their emotional safety. Here are ten harmful behaviours to be vigilant about:

Gaslighting

This manipulative tactic aims to make a woman doubt her own reality, emotions, and perceptions. Gaslighting often involves downplaying the significance of a woman's feelings and experiences, leading her to question her sanity and emotional stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emotional manipulation

Men may employ emotional manipulation to gain control over a woman's decisions and actions.

This tactic often involves using guilt, emotional blackmail, or passive-aggressive behavior to coerce a woman into conforming to the man's desires, undermining her sense of autonomy and self-worth.

Verbal abuse

Words can be as damaging as physical actions. Men who engage in verbal abuse often use hurtful language, insults, or degradation to exert power and control over a woman, leading to profound emotional scars and a diminished sense of self-esteem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intimidation and threats

Intimidation and threats can create an atmosphere of fear and vulnerability. Men may use these tactics to establish dominance and control, leading to a constant state of anxiety and emotional distress for women.

Signs of an abuser Pulse Live Kenya

Controlling behaviour

Excessive control over a woman's actions, choices, and relationships can stifle her independence and erode her sense of self. This behaviour often manifests in monitoring her movements, isolating her from friends and family, and dictating her everyday decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Withholding affection

Intentionally withholding love, support, or affection can be used as a means of punishment or manipulation.

The absence of emotional validation and intimacy can lead to feelings of rejection, isolation, and deep emotional distress.

Financial abuse

Men may exert control over finances as a means of dominance and manipulation. This behaviour can involve restricting access to money, controlling spending, and sabotaging a woman's financial independence, leaving her vulnerable and dependent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual coercion

Coercing or pressuring a woman into sexual activities against her will is a violation of her bodily autonomy and consent. This behaviour can lead to traumatic experiences, feelings of powerlessness, and severe emotional distress.

Pulse Live Kenya

Infidelity

Betrayal through infidelity can cause immense emotional pain, shattered trust, and a profound sense of insecurity. Men who engage in extramarital affairs not only break the bond of trust but also inflict deep emotional wounds that can take years to heal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Physical violence