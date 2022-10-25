Mejja, Femi One, Khaligraph & 15 other top acts rocking OktobaFest this weekend

OktobaFest will be winding up this year's edition of the beer festival in Nairobi after successful editions in Eldoret and Mwea.

Among those set to headline at the festival are Khaligraph Jones, Nyashinski, Mejja, Chris Kaiga, Femi One, Arrow Bwoy, Ben Soul, Nadia Mukami and many more.

Tusker OktobaFest 2022 artist line up Pulse Live Kenya

Besides the acts on stage great DJs among them DJ Grauchi, DJ Joe Mfalme, DJ Xclusive and Mwalimu Rachel will keep the crowd entertained.

Organisers of the event have confirmed readiness to host the much-anticipated three-day gig that is also aimed at amplifying the legendary beer brand’s 100th-anniversary celebrations.

Nviiri The Story Teller performing at the Eldoret edition of the 2022 OktobaFest Pulse Live Kenya

The first edition of the beer festival was held in 2019, the 2020 edition could not take place because of limitations posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Tusker put together ‘A Festival Dekonstructed’ that brought the OktobaFest experience to outlets near its consumers. This was done in part as a leg-up to outlet owners as they sought to recover from the ravages of the pandemic.

In 2022, Tusker did things differently as it took up a talent search competition dubbed 'Tusker Nexters' which will be closing its curtains in the three-day festival.

The competition began in March 2022 and has seen young talents from across the country take centre stage in the competition for the grand prize.

Pulse Live Kenya

The battle started in regional auditions. It then proceeded to these mi-finals in July, which saw the number of acts whittled down from 19 to 7.

On October 29th, these 7 talents will go head to head, after which a decision will be made on the top three winners that will take home the grand prize.

The 2022 OktobaFest will feature each of the beers from the KBL beer portfolio, with each brand given an opportunity to express itself.

The festival attendees will also get a chance to interact with their favorite celebrities and influencers who will be in attendance.

Rapper Femi One was all vibes as she showed the Eldoret crowd how to do it properly. Pulse Live Kenya