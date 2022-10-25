RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mejja, Femi One, Khaligraph & 15 other top acts rocking OktobaFest this weekend

DJ Joe Mfalme, DJ Grauchi and more than 25 other deejays will grace the three-day beer festival

Nviiri the Storyteller, Femi One and DJ Xclusive pose with the crowd after delivering a top tier show at the Tusker OktobaFest which took place at the Tamasha Bar & Grill on Utamaduni Day weekend
Nviiri the Storyteller, Femi One and DJ Xclusive pose with the crowd after delivering a top tier show at the Tusker OktobaFest which took place at the Tamasha Bar & Grill on Utamaduni Day weekend

Eighteen major artists from the Kenyan music industry are slated to grace the stage at the three-day annual Tusker OktobaFest being hosted at the Ngong Racecourse this weekend.

OktobaFest will be winding up this year's edition of the beer festival in Nairobi after successful editions in Eldoret and Mwea.

Among those set to headline at the festival are Khaligraph Jones, Nyashinski, Mejja, Chris Kaiga, Femi One, Arrow Bwoy, Ben Soul, Nadia Mukami and many more.

Tusker OktobaFest 2022 artist line up
Tusker OktobaFest 2022 artist line up

Besides the acts on stage great DJs among them DJ Grauchi, DJ Joe Mfalme, DJ Xclusive and Mwalimu Rachel will keep the crowd entertained.

Organisers of the event have confirmed readiness to host the much-anticipated three-day gig that is also aimed at amplifying the legendary beer brand’s 100th-anniversary celebrations.

Nviiri The Story Teller performing at the Eldoret edition of the 2022 OktobaFest
Nviiri The Story Teller performing at the Eldoret edition of the 2022 OktobaFest

The first edition of the beer festival was held in 2019, the 2020 edition could not take place because of limitations posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Tusker put together ‘A Festival Dekonstructed’ that brought the OktobaFest experience to outlets near its consumers. This was done in part as a leg-up to outlet owners as they sought to recover from the ravages of the pandemic.

In 2022, Tusker did things differently as it took up a talent search competition dubbed 'Tusker Nexters' which will be closing its curtains in the three-day festival.

The competition began in March 2022 and has seen young talents from across the country take centre stage in the competition for the grand prize.

Sol Generation star Bensoul rocks the crowd during the Tusker OktobaFest at theJamii Executive Gardens in Mwea on 15-16 th October, 2022.
Sol Generation star Bensoul rocks the crowd during the Tusker OktobaFest at theJamii Executive Gardens in Mwea on 15-16 th October, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

The battle started in regional auditions. It then proceeded to these mi-finals in July, which saw the number of acts whittled down from 19 to 7.

On October 29th, these 7 talents will go head to head, after which a decision will be made on the top three winners that will take home the grand prize.

The 2022 OktobaFest will feature each of the beers from the KBL beer portfolio, with each brand given an opportunity to express itself.

The festival attendees will also get a chance to interact with their favorite celebrities and influencers who will be in attendance.

Rapper Femi One performing at the Eldoret edition of the 2022 Tusker OktobaFest
Rapper Femi One performing at the Eldoret edition of the 2022 Tusker OktobaFest

Tickets for the Tusker OkotobaFest are available upon purchase of a 6-pack of any Kenya Breweries Limited beer brands from selected outlets as well as on TicketSasa and HustleSasa.

