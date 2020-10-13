Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has said that she still feels the pain, and misses her late brother Albert Okwara, two years after his death.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the news anchor said she had, had a tough weekend and went on to question if grief ever comes to an end.

Yvonne Okwara stated that she still loves the brother who could not see, speak or hear for the 50 years of his life.

Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara

“Tough weekend. When does grieving end? Does it ever end? 2 years on and I still feel the pain. Albert, you saw no evil, spoke no evil, heard no evil. I love you, always..” wrote Ms Okwara.

Her words come two years after his brother passed on. While announcing his death, Yvonne said:

“I’ve lost my beloved brother! A few years ago, I gained the courage to speak about his disability and our family’s long journey with him. So many of you reached out to me and were kind and empathetic! I thank you. My journey with Albert Okwara is now over, at least in this realm. He left us as peacefully and as quietly as he lived his entire life. My heart is broken, but my memories are full. Goodbye my beloved Albert! Fly with the angels….??”