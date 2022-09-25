RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyan-born former Miss England jets back home after 13 years

Masia Wambua

The 26-year-old is in Kenya in the company of her mother

Rehema Muthamia, Miss England 2021/2022
Rehema Muthamia, Miss England 2021/2022

Kenyan-born former Miss England Rehema Muthamia is back in Kenya after 13 years away, she left her home country as a teenager.

In video clips she shared on her social media, the pageant queen was seen having fun at some of Nairobi's major tourist destinations including the Nairobi National Park where she took a late evening sunset game drive, the Giraffe Centre and the Bomas of Kenya where she enjoyed some cultural dances.

Beauty pageant Rehema Muthamia
Beauty pageant Rehema Muthamia Pulse Live Kenya

The 26-year-old beauty is vacationing in Kenya with her mother Patricia Karimi, who is also her manager.

The beauty queen, who was unanimously voted to represent England at the Miss World competition that was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico in March 2022, decided to bring her crown and title to Kenya, her mother country before she hands it over to the new Miss England title-holder on October 17.

Rehema wears many crowns, she won the prestigious Miss England 2021/2022 contest, campaigns against domestic abuse, and was recognised by the Miss World franchise for being "beautiful with a purpose".

Kenyan-born Rehema Muthamia crowned Miss England 2021 (Photos)
Kenyan-born Rehema Muthamia crowned Miss England 2021 (Photos) Kenyan-born Rehema Muthamia crowned Miss England 2021 (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

She was born in London, however, her parents are both Kenyan. She can speak Swahili and studied at St Andrew’s Turi for some years of her childhood.

Speaking to a local newspaper, Rehema revealed her experience in Kenya and the difference in cultures between the two countries, she had this to say.

"I lived in Kenya when I was younger. I’m happy to experience Kenya as an adult now. It’s two different cultures (Kenya and England). The beauty in Kenya is we have a rich nation with warm, friendly, family-oriented people.

"Africans have a way about us; a love for music and vitality. England is different in the way of life that’s also beautiful in its own way. The weather and food are also different. This has helped me be an all-rounded individual," she said.

Winning the Miss England title came with a £2, 000 (Sh266,000) cash award as well as fees for different appearances Rehema makes in her capacity as Miss England. She has traveled to eight countries as part of the perks too. But she has also done some charity work in England.

Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
