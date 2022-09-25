Kenyan-born former Miss England jets back home after 13 years

In video clips she shared on her social media, the pageant queen was seen having fun at some of Nairobi's major tourist destinations including the Nairobi National Park where she took a late evening sunset game drive, the Giraffe Centre and the Bomas of Kenya where she enjoyed some cultural dances.

Pulse Live Kenya

Rehema Muthamia's career as Miss England

The 26-year-old beauty is vacationing in Kenya with her mother Patricia Karimi, who is also her manager.

The beauty queen, who was unanimously voted to represent England at the Miss World competition that was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico in March 2022, decided to bring her crown and title to Kenya, her mother country before she hands it over to the new Miss England title-holder on October 17.

Rehema wears many crowns, she won the prestigious Miss England 2021/2022 contest, campaigns against domestic abuse, and was recognised by the Miss World franchise for being "beautiful with a purpose".

Kenyan-born Rehema Muthamia crowned Miss England 2021 (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

She was born in London, however, her parents are both Kenyan. She can speak Swahili and studied at St Andrew’s Turi for some years of her childhood.

Speaking to a local newspaper, Rehema revealed her experience in Kenya and the difference in cultures between the two countries, she had this to say.

"I lived in Kenya when I was younger. I’m happy to experience Kenya as an adult now. It’s two different cultures (Kenya and England). The beauty in Kenya is we have a rich nation with warm, friendly, family-oriented people.

"Africans have a way about us; a love for music and vitality. England is different in the way of life that’s also beautiful in its own way. The weather and food are also different. This has helped me be an all-rounded individual," she said.