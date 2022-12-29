ADVERTISEMENT
22 top Kenyan albums and EPs released in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Amos Robi

Pulse Picks top albums and EPs released in 2022 among them 'Invisible Currency' by Khaligraph Jones, 'Lamu Nights' by Octopizzo and Chimano's 'Heavy is the Crown'

Pulse Picks 2022 - 22 Kenyan albums & EPs released this year
There is never a dull moment in the music industry, if anything, it always gets better. In 2022 things were not any different, Kenyan artists hit the studios and besides releasing singles, albums and extended plays were also released in 2022. Here are the albums and EPs that were released in 2022.

Octopizzo was on fire this year, he released two albums

The first album was Volume II of his live band experience collection released on September 2022 and the second was ‘Lamu Nights’ released on October 26, 2022.

Lamu Nights Octopizzo
Lamu Nights is made up of 10 tracks including collaborations with Okello Max, Buruklyn Boyz and Jivu.

Fast-rising Kenyan songstress Nikita Kering did not want to wind up the year without dropping something significant.

Nikita Kering EP cover The Other Side
Nikita hit the studio and delivered seven tracks that made her 2022 EP ‘The other side’, a follow-up to her 2021 album ‘A Side of Me’. The EP was officially released on November 11, 2022.

The Norway-based Kenyan group have continued to keep their fans entertained despite being miles away.

The group released a 15-track album on November 14, 2022, including a major collaboration featuring boy band Sauti Sol, ‘Oversized T-Shirt’ which was a big hit.

The group known for their remarkable dance moves also featured the rap group Wakadinali who also had a great year in music.

Super Morio Album Cover
Self-named African pop star Nadia Mukami had a great year, she delivered her first child with fellow celeb Arrow Bwoy and the experience inspired a lot of hits from the two.

Nadia Mukami Bundle of Joy EP
The four-track EP was released on April 2022 and is dedicated to her son. It has featured collaborations with his ex-fiance Arrow Bwoy in the song ‘Kai Wangu’ and his signee Latinoh in the song ‘Zawadi’.

Savara Mudigi, a member of Sauti Sol, was heavily engaged in solo projects in the year 2022, as part of their Alone Together initiative.

His major songs from the album which resulted include ‘Reggae ya Kinyozi’ and ‘Killem Every Day’ which have been banging across music platforms.

Savara Savage Level
The 14-track album dropped on February 14, 2022, and features two notable collaborations with Karun and Nyashinski.

Papa Jones proved he is still the OG with his album ‘Invisible Currency’ which he released on March 7, 2022.

Invisible Currency, Khaligraph Jones
In the album, Papa Jones featured notable names in the music industry such as Mejja, and Scar Mkadinali and crossed the borders to work with Ali Kiba and Rude Boy.

The year did not wind up without a touch of gospel music and who to do it better than Size 8? Mama Wambo released a gospel album dubbed ‘Gospel Anthem’ where she recruited other gospel singers such as David Wonder and Ugandan singer Levixone to deliver 10 solid tracks on February 13, 2022.

Size 8 Gospel Anthem
The gengetone trio is behind bangers ‘Shamra Shamra’ and ‘Sherehe Sheria’ which had fans begging for more and how better than in an album.

The rap group did not disappoint, delivering two well-crafted albums that saw them take over the region. The first album was titled 'Three Wise Goats' and dropped on January 21, 2022, and the second was titled ‘Kelele’ which dropped on September 14, 2022.

Mbuzi Gang drops new Album ‘Three Wise Goats’ ft Lava Lava Jose Chameleone & others
Some of the regional artists featured in the 2022 releases include Jose Chameleon of Uganda and LavaLava of Tanzania.

Legendary rapper BigPin made a comeback to the music scene releasing an EP dubbed ‘Pino’ on May 9, 2022.

Legendary Kenyan rapper Bigpin Jatelo unveils much anticipated EP Pino
In the six-track EP, Big Pin features Naiboi, Silverstone Barz and Iggy. During the launch of the EP on May 5, both legendary and new-generation rappers came together to see the project come to life.

Maya’s first body of work, ‘Leave Me At The Pregame’, took her listeners through a melodious journey of self-acceptance and healing and was released in mid-2020.

Maya Amolo Asali
On November 4, 2022, she released a 10-track album ‘Asali’ which featured fellow upcoming artists like Mau From Nowhere and has an alternative RnB sound.

Drill rap group Buruklyn Boyz had an amazing year. With the most acclaimed work ‘East Mpaka London’ album released on May 20 2022, the trio set the bar high for drill music in Kenya in 2022.

Burukyln Boyz East Mpaka London
Released on November 23, 2022, ‘Biggs Deluxe’ is an 18-track album half of which he features other artists.

‘Maybe’ is a five-track extended play by Xeniah Manasseh featuring Ukweli which the duo released on November 25, 2022.

Having blown in the rap scene a few years ago, Breeder LW has become a force to reckon with as he is in the game to stay. His latest albumVibes and and Ting’ was released on December 2, 2022 proof of more great work he is set to release in 2023.

Breeder LW Vibes and Ting
Boutross Munene had an amazing year, this was topped up with his EP ‘Mawingu’ which he released on November 25, 2022. The EP is made up of four singles and four collaborations.

Released on December 2, 2022, Guardian Angels ‘Arise and Shine’ is a ten-track album which was among the few gospel releases of 2022.

Guardian Angel's Arise and Shine
Like Savara, Sauti Sol singer Chimano released his solo EP dubbed ‘Heavy is the Crown’ cementing his name as an independent artist as well. The EP released on April 15, 2022, was among the first projects of the Sauti Sol singers in 2022.

Heavy-is-the-Crown-Chimano
The seven-track album released on June 3, 2022, takes listeners through a talk about relationships in a smooth way.

The singing and producing duo was keen to mint the most out of 2022 releasing two EPs, Out of the Comfort Zone’ and ‘Emotional Attachment’

Released in March 2022, Arrow Bwoy's album is made up of 14 songs with major collabos featuring Nadia Mukami, Sanaipei Tande and B Classic.

Arrow Bwoy Focus album
The drill trio undoubtedly rented the airwaves for a better part of 2022 with their hit song ‘Geri Inengi’. The group, however, spent a lot of time in the studio releasing three albums in 2022.

Two of the albums, 'Easy' and 'Haitaki Hasira' were released in January 2022 while 'Ndani ya Cockpit 3' was released on December 3, 2022, wrapping up the great year the group had.

Wakadinali Ndani ya Cockpit 3
The rapper worked extra hard in 2022 dropping 19 tracks from two albums. Eight songs from ‘Shrappin’ Rage’ and 11 from the ‘Asum Cut’

