2Face Idibia calls out those attacking his wife Annie Idibia

The music star had called out someone on Instagram for sending his son a disturbing message.

In a message shared via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the singer slammed those trying to drag his wife into the mix.

"Na God go punish all of una wen call my wife name for this matter. Idiots," he wrote.

He went on to share a photo of his wife, Annie with the caption 'My Queen.'

It would be recalled that 2Face and one of his baby mamas, Pero raised an alarm over a troll on Instagram.

The troll sent a message to their son, Justin, advising him to ask his mother to stop being a "homewrecker".