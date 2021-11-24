RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

2Face Idibia calls out those attacking his wife Annie Idibia

Idibia rubbishes the notion that Annie was behind the message sent to his son on Instagram.

Annie Idibia and her hubby 2Face Idibia with his baby mama Pero Adeniyi [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/Perosiyemi]
Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia has come for those accusing his wife Annie Idibia of being the mastermind behind the most recent drama in his family.

The music star had called out someone on Instagram for sending his son a disturbing message.

In a message shared via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the singer slammed those trying to drag his wife into the mix.

Idibia rubbishes the notion that Annie was behind the message sent to his son on Instagram.
"Na God go punish all of una wen call my wife name for this matter. Idiots," he wrote.

He went on to share a photo of his wife, Annie with the caption 'My Queen.'

It would be recalled that 2Face and one of his baby mamas, Pero raised an alarm over a troll on Instagram.

Nigerian music star 2Face Idibia and one of his baby mamas Pero Adeniyi [Instagram/Official2baba] [Instagram/Perosaiyemi]
The troll sent a message to their son, Justin, advising him to ask his mother to stop being a "homewrecker".

This, however, did not sit well with his parents as they threatened to find the person behind the message.

