Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia has come for those accusing his wife Annie Idibia of being the mastermind behind the most recent drama in his family.
2Face Idibia calls out those attacking his wife Annie Idibia
Idibia rubbishes the notion that Annie was behind the message sent to his son on Instagram.
The music star had called out someone on Instagram for sending his son a disturbing message.
In a message shared via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the singer slammed those trying to drag his wife into the mix.
"Na God go punish all of una wen call my wife name for this matter. Idiots," he wrote.
He went on to share a photo of his wife, Annie with the caption 'My Queen.'
It would be recalled that 2Face and one of his baby mamas, Pero raised an alarm over a troll on Instagram.
The troll sent a message to their son, Justin, advising him to ask his mother to stop being a "homewrecker".
This, however, did not sit well with his parents as they threatened to find the person behind the message.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke