Rihanna shared a video of her look-alike son on her TikTok leaving her fans admiring the baby.
3 admirable photos of Rihanna's son with A$AP Rocky
Seven months after welcoming her first child with ASAP Rocky, Rihanna has finally shown her baby’s face for the first time.
Recommended articles
Hours later, more photos of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky together with their child emerged.
In the other photos, the family was in what seemed like a photo shoot at Malibu beach in California, USA.
The music star welcomed a baby boy with her partner A$AP Rocky on Friday, May 13, 2022.
The couple confirmed they were dating in 2021 and in Feb 2022 they announced expecting their first child together.
Rihanna is however yet to reveal her son's name.
Rihanna is expected to grace the halftime super bowl show in February 2023.
To promote the event, only half-jokingly, the National Football League (NFL) jokingly changed its name to the National Fenty League on its owned social media channels.
Besides the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna is reportedly going to embark on a stadium tour in 2023. This will be her first tour in six years since her Anti World Tour.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke