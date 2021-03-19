No one wants or even thinks of having a boring weekend. We always want it to be fun and jolly as we rest and prepare for the new week, but things don’t always go as planned for everyone.

To avoid falling victim to a boring or an uninteresting weekend, we have come up with a list of shows that can keep you entertained throughout the weekend or any other day of the week, on your favourite movie streaming site, Showmax.

Here is a list of shows you can binge watch on Showmax

Power Book II is an American drama series born from the drama series Power that ended its sixth season. For people who love crime and drama, this is definitely one show you should give a try.

The first season of Power Book II is complete, and with it you have almost a whole day sorted.

Crime and Justice is currently one of the most talked about shows in Kenya, and one thing for sure is that it has lived up to the hype.

The show features Sarah Hassan (Detective Makena) and Alfred Munyua (Detective Sila) who are darlings to many when it comes to acting locally. The show is a crime series.

DAM is one of the many psychological thrillers brought to by your favorite streaming site Showmax.

Young Yola who inherits her family home goes through an experience that leaves her believing that the home is haunted.

The Hunt is an action horror movie starring Betty Gilpin where rich people pay to hunt other human beings.

If you are a lover of hunting in the woods, this is definitely your cup of tea, and you should get set for a beautiful weekend.

What are you waiting for?

