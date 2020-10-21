Singer Kevin Bahati and his Wife Diana Marua are celebrating five years in Marriage and they have decided to make their 5th anniversary memorable.

In a series of videos shared on their YouTube channel, Bahati gave Ms Marua five gifts, with each gift representing a year they have been together as a couple.

The Wanani maker started off by treating his wife to her first ever Chopper ride complete with a surprise dinner at their final destination before climaxing the anniversary with a brand new Mercedes Benz.

How Diana Marua and Bahati's 5th Anniversary went down

Chopper Ride and Special Lunch

Bahati flew his wife from Wilson Airport along Langata Road to Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club where he was joined a few close friends and family members to kick off their 5th marriage anniversary celebration.

The special lunch gave Bahati’s close friends the opportunity to comment on their Love life and the kind of people they are.

Also Read: Diana Marua joins the Millionaire’s club and she can’t keep calm

How Diana Marua and Bahati's 5th Anniversary went down

How Diana Marua and Bahati's 5th Anniversary went down

Among those who were present at the lunch include; Simo Kabu, Weezdom, Emma, Winnie Shareefa, Ashah Lurv, Shicco Waweru, JFam, Kioko, Phoina among others.

“I Promised My Wife 5 Major Gifts as We Mark Our 5 Years Anniversary. On Air and on Land 😍 Shes Still the One ❤Happy Anniversary My Love @Diana_Marua 🌹" wrote Bahati.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Bahati got his wife a brand new Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra as gift number three, as they celebrate 5 years in marriage.

“I don't even think I was personally ready for #GiftNumber3 it is what I really wanted and Hubby @bahatikenya did a good job at surprising me with a New #GalaxyNote20Ultra phone 🔥 Can a Girl just Level up and Enjoy her Phone??? He Bought it from the best @MobileHubkenya #5YearsAnniversary #5Gifts Catch up with how this Surprise video went on my YouTube Channel #DIANABAHATI ❤️” shared Diana Marua.

How Diana Marua and Bahati's 5th Anniversary went down

Lingerie

For gift Number four, Mtoto wa Mama decided to go out of his way and get his wife a sexy Lingerie with the quest of spicing up his bedroom affairs.

“This #GiftNumber4 was Spicy, Sugary, Saucy and Everything Yummy 😋 I''m not going to say much 🙈” noted Diana.

Baha added, “She Has Received Anniversary Gift Number 4 and She has Loved it 😉 Men Ebu Tupatane YouTube 4 pm Mniambie kama Nimeangusha Gangstar Points 🌹 📸 @infinity_clix

A Woman's Love Should Never be Taken for Granted; Only a Fool would Gamble with Something So Precious and So Rare 😍. Hi Babe @Diana_Marua Dont Worry, I will do for You what the F**LS Never Did 😉".

How Diana Marua and Bahati's 5th Anniversary went down

Brand New Mercedes Benz

The Climax of Diana and Bahati’s 5th anniversary was marked by a brand new Mercedes Benz that was presented to Ms Murua in an very emotional hand over.

Taking to social media, Baha wrote “#SWIPE 👉 Hi Babe; Just to Let You Know that the New Mercedes Benz is Fully Registered Under Your Name 😍 NUMBER IS KDA 171_ * I will hide the Last Digit for Security Purposes 🤩. I Made Sure before I Drove the Grand Gift out of @MotorHubkiamburoad it was Fully Paid!!! Drive Home with Pride Baibyyy... Glory to God🙏. SWIPE 👉(IN ONE MONTH YOU WILL MOVE IT TO YOUR PREFERED INSURANCE COMPANY) 😊”.

How Diana Marua and Bahati's 5th Anniversary went down

On the other hand, Diana said; “I'M THE OWNER OF THIS MERCEDES ML 350 AMG!!!!! #GIFTNUMBER5 😭🙏 THANK YOU BABE @BAHATIKENYA 🙏 I HAVE NO WORDS. LET ME COLLECT MYSELF THEN COME BACK 😭😭😭😭"

How Diana Marua and Bahati's 5th Anniversary went down

How Diana Marua and Bahati's 5th Anniversary went down

How Diana Marua and Bahati's 5th Anniversary went down

How Diana Marua and Bahati's 5th Anniversary went down