6 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, Mr Seed's videographer who perished in grisly accident

The name of the video director had been withheld from the public until blogger Xtian Dela mourned him.

"I'm glad that your local 'celebs' survived that accident that killed my friend Ambroze. What I honestly can't understand is how was Ambro the only one who died in that car that had 5 people. Who was driving? Were they sober? We need answers!

"I have personally been in 'convoys' and these 'celebs' drive recklessly. It's a shame that none of them has even posted and mentioned his name. He is called Ambroze! Mention him! Ambroze!" Xtian posted on his Instagram stories on Monday May 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

He eulogized the videographer as a talented person while raising questions about what really happened before the accident.

Here are seven fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan that you may not have known.

Professional cameraman

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambroze was a talented and professional videographer who was passionate about his work. He had a creative vision and a keen eye for detail, which helped to make his work stand out.

The photos and videos he took were of high quality, and he worked with various celebrities and companies, including Mr Seed.

Loved dreadlocks

One of Ambroze's distinctive features was his well-maintained dreadlocks. He kept them clean and mature, and they were an integral part of his unique style.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardworking

Ambroze died while on the job. He had accompanied Mr Seed and Nimo to Nanyuki to take photos and videos of the couple as they searched for land to buy.

His dedication to his craft and willingness to go above and beyond for his clients was an admirable trait.

Full of life

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambroze had a contagious energy that filled any room he walked into. He was always happy and did not take life too seriously.

Pulse Live Kenya

He was the kind of person who would light up a room with his infectious positive attitude.

Drip master

Ambroze had a great sense of style and knew how to dress for any occasion. He always looked sharp and fashionable, and he knew how to make a statement with his wardrobe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film/Photography director

Ambroze was a multi-talented individual who not only filmed and photographed, but also directed videos and owned his own film and photography studios called Khans clarity film, and Khans clarity photography.

Pulse Live Kenya

Young & energetic

ADVERTISEMENT