The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

6 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, Mr Seed's videographer who perished in grisly accident

Lynet Okumu

From his love for dreadlocks to owning a film/photography studio, here are 6 fascinating facts you probably didn't know about the late Ambroze Khan

7 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, the videographer who tragically lost his life in a grisly road accident that left Mr Seed and DK Kwenye Beat nursing injuries
7 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, the videographer who tragically lost his life in a grisly road accident that left Mr Seed and DK Kwenye Beat nursing injuries

The Kenyan music industry was plunged into mourning following the death of Ambroze Khan, a young and energetic videographer who tragically lost his life in a grisly road accident that left Mr Seed and DK Kwenye Beat nursing injuries.

Recommended articles

The name of the video director had been withheld from the public until blogger Xtian Dela mourned him.

"I'm glad that your local 'celebs' survived that accident that killed my friend Ambroze. What I honestly can't understand is how was Ambro the only one who died in that car that had 5 people. Who was driving? Were they sober? We need answers!

"I have personally been in 'convoys' and these 'celebs' drive recklessly. It's a shame that none of them has even posted and mentioned his name. He is called Ambroze! Mention him! Ambroze!" Xtian posted on his Instagram stories on Monday May 1.

ADVERTISEMENT
7 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, the videographer who tragically lost his life in a grisly road accident that left Mr Seed and DK Kwenye Beat nursing injuries
7 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, the videographer who tragically lost his life in a grisly road accident that left Mr Seed and DK Kwenye Beat nursing injuries Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Xtian Dela in bitter rant after friend Ambroze died in Mr Seed's accident

He eulogized the videographer as a talented person while raising questions about what really happened before the accident.

Here are seven fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan that you may not have known.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambroze was a talented and professional videographer who was passionate about his work. He had a creative vision and a keen eye for detail, which helped to make his work stand out.

The photos and videos he took were of high quality, and he worked with various celebrities and companies, including Mr Seed.

One of Ambroze's distinctive features was his well-maintained dreadlocks. He kept them clean and mature, and they were an integral part of his unique style.

7 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, the videographer who tragically lost his life in a grisly road accident that left Mr Seed and DK Kwenye Beat nursing injuries
7 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, the videographer who tragically lost his life in a grisly road accident that left Mr Seed and DK Kwenye Beat nursing injuries Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Singer Mr Seed survives fatal accident, friends not so lucky

Ambroze died while on the job. He had accompanied Mr Seed and Nimo to Nanyuki to take photos and videos of the couple as they searched for land to buy.

His dedication to his craft and willingness to go above and beyond for his clients was an admirable trait.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambroze had a contagious energy that filled any room he walked into. He was always happy and did not take life too seriously.

7 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, the videographer who tragically lost his life in a grisly road accident that left Mr Seed and DK Kwenye Beat nursing injuries
7 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, the videographer who tragically lost his life in a grisly road accident that left Mr Seed and DK Kwenye Beat nursing injuries Pulse Live Kenya

He was the kind of person who would light up a room with his infectious positive attitude.

Ambroze had a great sense of style and knew how to dress for any occasion. He always looked sharp and fashionable, and he knew how to make a statement with his wardrobe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambroze was a multi-talented individual who not only filmed and photographed, but also directed videos and owned his own film and photography studios called Khans clarity film, and Khans clarity photography.

7 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, the videographer who tragically lost his life in a grisly road accident that left Mr Seed and DK Kwenye Beat nursing injuries
7 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, the videographer who tragically lost his life in a grisly road accident that left Mr Seed and DK Kwenye Beat nursing injuries Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mr Seed's team gives update, artist on monthlong recovery journey

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambroze was a young and energetic man who was passionate about his craft. His photos and videos posted on his social media handles show a man who was following his dreams and working towards a better future.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

6 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, Mr Seed's videographer who perished in grisly accident

6 fascinating facts about Ambroze Khan, Mr Seed's videographer who perished in grisly accident

Joy Karambu 'Kawira' shines in skit performance during Labour Day [WATCH]

Joy Karambu 'Kawira' shines in skit performance during Labour Day [WATCH]

Ayra Starr misses Houston show due to health concerns

Ayra Starr misses Houston show due to health concerns

Xtian Dela in bitter rant after friend Ambroze died in Mr Seed's accident

Xtian Dela in bitter rant after friend Ambroze died in Mr Seed's accident

Mr Seed's team gives update, artist on monthlong recovery journey

Mr Seed's team gives update, artist on monthlong recovery journey

Amber Ray's baby shower takes surprising turn with a romantic proposal [Videos]

Amber Ray's baby shower takes surprising turn with a romantic proposal [Videos]

Accused Rwandan transgender fashion designer had show in Kampala before arrest

Accused Rwandan transgender fashion designer had show in Kampala before arrest

Bobi Wine's birthday message to Jose Chameleone

Bobi Wine's birthday message to Jose Chameleone

Evelyne Wanjiru's partner finally addresses pregnancy allegations

Evelyne Wanjiru's partner finally addresses pregnancy allegations

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mashirima Kapombe

Mashirima Kapombe's Biography: Career, marriage, education & networth

A collage of MC Jessy and Betty Kyallo

Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media

Pierra Makena, Shaffie Weru and Kamene Goro make radio come back

Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

From left: Akothee, Andrew Kibe, and Millicent Omanga

Akothee threatens to deport Kibe for comparing her with Omanga