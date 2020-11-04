Gone are the days when women would hide their baby bumps underneath frumpy maternity dresses. Nowadays, people are going an extra mile when it comes to having pregnancy shoots. And I mean literally going all out; it's almost as if couples or women are competing on who will have the coolest maternity shoot.

Media personality Kambua Mathu is expecting baby number 2, and she has been documenting her pregnancy journey with exquisite photos.

The Citizen TV presenter has been treating her followers with some beautiful moments out of her pregnancy, through eye catching baby bump shoots.

Kambua went public with her second pregnancy last month, celebrating the goodness of the Lord upon her life. As a way of saying showing gratitude, Kambua has also released a new song dubbed Neema thanking God for His endless blessings in her life.

Stunning photos of the beautiful Kambua’s baby bump shoot

The Rauka host first got her first-born son named Nathaniel (Nate) with hubby Jackson Mathu after 7 years in marriage. She always describes her son as a miracle baby, whom God brought into their lives to show his might.

Maternity shoots are meant to act as a reminder of your baby bump and pregnancy days and most couples or women choose to do them due date inches closer.

“God of Sarah... God of Hannah...God of KAMBUA! 😭 Just when I thought you had done too much...! YOU did it again! 🤰🏾✨✨✨,” said Kambua who also shared a picture of her bulging baby bump.

Kambua’s Bbay Bump photos

The Beautiful Kambua

Citizen TV's Kambua

