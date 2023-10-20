The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

7 surprising things you didn't know about Lupita's now ex-boyfriend, Selema Masekela

Lynet Okumu

The multifaceted world of Selema Masekela: 7 surprising facts about his family, career & real reason Lupita is dissociating herself from him

Lupita Nyongo's ex-boyfriend Selema Masekele
Lupita Nyongo's ex-boyfriend Selema Masekele

Lupita Nyong'o and her now ex-boyfriend, Selema Masekela made their relationship public in December 2022, citing a strong connection.

Recommended articles

However, less than two years later, Lupita announced their breakup in an Instagram statement. But who is Selema Masekela?

Here are seven surprising things you might not know about Selema Masekela

ADVERTISEMENT

Selema, born in Los Angeles, is the son of South African Jazz legend Hugh Masekela and a Haitian mother.

Lupita Nyongo's ex-boyfriend Selema Masekele
Lupita Nyongo's ex-boyfriend Selema Masekele Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I'm tempted to run into the shadows & hide - Lupita confirms break up with bae after 1 year

He is also the older half-brother of Nathan Gonzalez, a contestant on 'Survivor: Cook Islands.' His diverse heritage has played a significant role in shaping his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selema shares his father's love for music and had the opportunity to travel the world with him during his younger years.

He formed his own band, Alekesam, named after his first documentary that explores his relationship with his father and their musical bond. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2012.

Lupita Nyongo's ex-boyfriend Selema Masekele
Lupita Nyongo's ex-boyfriend Selema Masekele Pulse Live Kenya

His music has made its mark in the entertainment industry. Selema's band, Alekesam, has had its tracks featured in popular TV shows like Entourage and House of Lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their single, 'All Is Forgiven,' was even included in the season four premiere of the hit Showtime series.

Selema's career took off when he started as an intern at Transworld Publications in 1992. He later became an NBA sideline reporter for ESPN during the 2003-2004 season.

He co-hosted The Daily 10, a popular E! show counting down the day's top entertainment stories, until its cancellation in 2010.

Furthermore, he hosted the X Games and Winter X Games on ESPN for 13 years. After his time at ESPN, Selema took on the roles of host and executive producer of 'VICELAND's' documentary series, VICE World of Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lupita Nyongo's ex-boyfriend Selema Masekele
Lupita Nyongo's ex-boyfriend Selema Masekele Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lupita Nyong’o's exquisite vacation with boyfriend and family

Selema Masekela is deeply involved in various social initiatives. He is a co-founder of Stoked Mentoring, an organization dedicated to mentoring at-risk youth through action sports.

Additionally, he serves on the advisory boards of The Lunchbox Fund, a non-profit that provides daily meals to students in township schools in South Africa, and The Skatepark Project focused on financing and building legal skateboarding parks for children.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is a passionate supporter of the Surfrider Foundation and Life Rolls On, both organisations committed to making a positive impact on society.

Lupita Nyongo's ex-boyfriend Selema Masekele
Lupita Nyongo's ex-boyfriend Selema Masekele Pulse Live Kenya

Selema has ventured into the world of acting, with notable appearances in films and TV shows.

He played a role in the 2015 film 'Point Break' and appeared in the 2018 comedy 'Uncle Drew.' In 2020, he featured in an episode of Sneakerheads, showcasing his versatility as an entertainer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selema Masekela and Lupita Nyong'o's whirlwind romance captured the attention of fans worldwide.

They made their relationship official in December 2022, but sadly, less than a year later, the couple announced their split.

Lupita Nyong'o and her boyfriend Selema Masekela
Lupita Nyong'o and her boyfriend Selema Masekela Pulse Live Kenya

Lupita's statement emphasised the pain of a love lost due to deception, offering a message of hope and resilience for those experiencing heartbreak.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

7 surprising things you didn't know about Lupita's now ex-boyfriend, Selema Masekela

7 surprising things you didn't know about Lupita's now ex-boyfriend, Selema Masekela

Esther Passaris breaks internet with exquisite birthday photo, fans react

Esther Passaris breaks internet with exquisite birthday photo, fans react

Zari's hubby Shakib & Diamond share a special hug as he bids kids goodbye [Video]

Zari's hubby Shakib & Diamond share a special hug as he bids kids goodbye [Video]

Fahyvanny confesses she & Rayvanny have never broken up, reveals marriage plans

Fahyvanny confesses she & Rayvanny have never broken up, reveals marriage plans

I'm tempted to run into the shadows & hide - Lupita confirms break up with bae after 1 year

I'm tempted to run into the shadows & hide - Lupita confirms break up with bae after 1 year

Double delight for Lilly Asigo as daughter marks new chapter a day after son's birthday

Double delight for Lilly Asigo as daughter marks new chapter a day after son's birthday

I will support her for the rest of my life - Will Smith on Jada's memoir

I will support her for the rest of my life - Will Smith on Jada's memoir

Eric Omondi's fundraiser nets Sh600K for smokie vendor after 'kanjo' raid

Eric Omondi's fundraiser nets Sh600K for smokie vendor after 'kanjo' raid

TikTok suspends account of viral Kenyan lady who locked 'Kanjo' in her car

TikTok suspends account of viral Kenyan lady who locked 'Kanjo' in her car

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Becky actor Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana'

Meet Andrew Levi: The learned, secretive, cool kid of 'Becky' series

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Akothee's youngest daughter Fancy Makadia

Akothee stands by daughter amid pregnancy rumours, pledges support & nanny duties

Taarab singer & Zuchu's mum Khadija Kopa

Khadija Kopa invites other men to court Zuchu, days after Diamond revelation