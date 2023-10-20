7 surprising things you didn't know about Lupita's now ex-boyfriend, Selema Masekela

However, less than two years later, Lupita announced their breakup in an Instagram statement. But who is Selema Masekela?

Here are seven surprising things you might not know about Selema Masekela

Selema Masekela's family connection

Selema, born in Los Angeles, is the son of South African Jazz legend Hugh Masekela and a Haitian mother.

He is also the older half-brother of Nathan Gonzalez, a contestant on 'Survivor: Cook Islands.' His diverse heritage has played a significant role in shaping his life.

Passion for music

Selema shares his father's love for music and had the opportunity to travel the world with him during his younger years.

He formed his own band, Alekesam, named after his first documentary that explores his relationship with his father and their musical bond. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2012.

Selema Masekela's musical success

His music has made its mark in the entertainment industry. Selema's band, Alekesam, has had its tracks featured in popular TV shows like Entourage and House of Lies.

Their single, 'All Is Forgiven,' was even included in the season four premiere of the hit Showtime series.

Selema Masekela's journey from intern to host

Selema's career took off when he started as an intern at Transworld Publications in 1992. He later became an NBA sideline reporter for ESPN during the 2003-2004 season.

He co-hosted The Daily 10, a popular E! show counting down the day's top entertainment stories, until its cancellation in 2010.

Furthermore, he hosted the X Games and Winter X Games on ESPN for 13 years. After his time at ESPN, Selema took on the roles of host and executive producer of 'VICELAND's' documentary series, VICE World of Sports.

Social initiatives & advocacy

Selema Masekela is deeply involved in various social initiatives. He is a co-founder of Stoked Mentoring, an organization dedicated to mentoring at-risk youth through action sports.

Additionally, he serves on the advisory boards of The Lunchbox Fund, a non-profit that provides daily meals to students in township schools in South Africa, and The Skatepark Project focused on financing and building legal skateboarding parks for children.

He is a passionate supporter of the Surfrider Foundation and Life Rolls On, both organisations committed to making a positive impact on society.

Selema masekela is an actor on the rise

Selema has ventured into the world of acting, with notable appearances in films and TV shows.

He played a role in the 2015 film 'Point Break' and appeared in the 2018 comedy 'Uncle Drew.' In 2020, he featured in an episode of Sneakerheads, showcasing his versatility as an entertainer.

Selema's relationship & break up with Lupita Nyong'o

Selema Masekela and Lupita Nyong'o's whirlwind romance captured the attention of fans worldwide.

They made their relationship official in December 2022, but sadly, less than a year later, the couple announced their split.

