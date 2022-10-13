RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

A gift for my hero - Zuchu gifts Diamond gold chain worth Sh1.5 million [Video]

Amos Robi

Zuchu said the gift was a suprise for her boss' birthday

Diamond and Zuchu
Diamond and Zuchu

Diamond Platnumz could not hide his joy after his signee Zuchu gifted him a golden chain which is inspired by his look.

Reacting to the gift Diamond expressed his appreciation for the gift saying he was short of words for the gift.

"Maneno hayawezi Elezea shukran yangu kwa hili Zuuh… nisije nikatereza kuandika Waandishi wakapa kutoa Story bure🚶🏻‍♂️….. ila jua nakushkuru sana, na siku zote utaendela kuwa pale!" Diamond said.

(Words can’t express my gratitude for this Zuuh, let me not slip to give publishers free stories but bear in mind am grateful and all the days you will continue to be there!)

Zuchu who was signed to Wasafi in 2020 has had a cordial relationship with her boss with speclations of the two being in a romantic relationship.

The 'Sukari' singer has also once gifted her boss a new pair of Off-White Odsy-1000 Arrow-motif sneakers which cost Sh72,411 at sneakers retail.

Diamond on the other hand has not been behind in gifting her colleague, in July 2022, the WCB boss gifted Zuchu a pair of pair of Grillz teeth.

The two Tanzanian stars have however vehemently denied being in any romantic relationship noting the two are just colleagues.

The gold chain Zuchu has gifted Diamond
The gold chain Zuchu has gifted Diamond The gold chain Zuchu has gifted Diamond Pulse Live Kenya
The gold chain gifted to Diamond by Zuchu
The gold chain gifted to Diamond by Zuchu The gold chain gifted to Diamond by Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

Despite being rich and famous, Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz stated he is not ready to marry and will only do so once he retires from music.

Diamond is a father of four - two kids with Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, a child with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto and lastly a son with Tanasha Donna a singer from Kenya.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
