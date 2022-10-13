A gift for my hero - Zuchu gifts Diamond gold chain worth Sh1.5 million [Video]

Reacting to the gift Diamond expressed his appreciation for the gift saying he was short of words for the gift.

"Maneno hayawezi Elezea shukran yangu kwa hili Zuuh… nisije nikatereza kuandika Waandishi wakapa kutoa Story bure🚶🏻‍♂️….. ila jua nakushkuru sana, na siku zote utaendela kuwa pale!" Diamond said.

(Words can’t express my gratitude for this Zuuh, let me not slip to give publishers free stories but bear in mind am grateful and all the days you will continue to be there!)

Zuchu who was signed to Wasafi in 2020 has had a cordial relationship with her boss with speclations of the two being in a romantic relationship.

The 'Sukari' singer has also once gifted her boss a new pair of Off-White Odsy-1000 Arrow-motif sneakers which cost Sh72,411 at sneakers retail.

Diamond on the other hand has not been behind in gifting her colleague, in July 2022, the WCB boss gifted Zuchu a pair of pair of Grillz teeth.

The two Tanzanian stars have however vehemently denied being in any romantic relationship noting the two are just colleagues.

The gold chain Zuchu has gifted Diamond Pulse Live Kenya

Despite being rich and famous, Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz stated he is not ready to marry and will only do so once he retires from music.