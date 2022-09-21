Kameme FM presenter advises men during daughter's big day

Muthee has spent his week highlighting the joys of raising his young daughter and the celebrations culminated in the message to fathers who may be tempted to ignore their children because of the circumstances around how they came into the world.

"Your child is not a sin, he or she is your responsibility until death," stated Muthee, who is also a pastor in the AIPCA church.

Orpah Benson is the comedian's daughter with his ex-wife, popular radio presenter Keziah Kariuki. The couple parted ways and have different partners now.

"Dear men, your child is 'NOT YOUR PAST'. Ati tulizaa na yeye halafu nikaokoka (wacha ujinga).

"Your child is and will never be counted as a forgiven sin... a kid is not a sin," Kiengei's post read.

The entertainer accompanied the post to his 97K Instagram followers with a photo of himself and members of his family.

A majority of his followers agreed with his recommendation. Some of the comments read:-

gatonyeruth Tell them again,I respect your maturity

dorcaskagwi Well said pastor Ben..our daughter is so beautiful 😍

mariahkibs Ebu tell them aki.. Children are awsome

ndarwaann @dorcaskagwi me too imagine immediately I read it kabi n milly come on the picture am glad am not alone

The Gikuyu comedian seems to be leading by example as he takes care of children from his previous relationship as well as those he has with his current wife.

The family in the photo is seen dressed in a Maasai traditional shuka and enjoying a good time.

"Orpah had an awesome day. On her behalf thank you for the birthday wishes. She now takes over from Her Majesty the London Monarch," Kiengei posted following the birthday celebrations.