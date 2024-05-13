List of Bob Marley's 13 children carrying on his music legacy

David Nesta "Ziggy" Marley, born in 1968, is the second child of Rita and Bob Marley.He has had a successful music career, both as the lead of his family band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, and as a solo musician, releasing eight solo albums under his own label, Tuff Gong Worldwide (a separate record label from the one started by his father, Tuff Gong International). He has won eight Grammys and one Daytime Emmy.Ziggy first made his debut with the Melody Makers at the age of 11. After the death of his father, Ziggy often played in his place alongside the Wailers.Most recently, Ziggy participated in "Bob Marley: One Love" as a producer. In the movie's production notes, Ziggy said that there were many attempts to get his father's story told, but none ever came to fruition until the 2024 biopic. "Right way, right idea, right people, right cast," said Ziggy.

Business Insider USA