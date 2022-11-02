RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

A real man should carry their wife's handbag - Terence Creative stirs debate online

Amos Robi

Terence listed three other things he said real men should do for their women

Terence Creative and wife Milly Chebby
Terence Creative and wife Milly Chebby

Content creator Terence Creative has triggered a debate online after he said men should carry handbags for their wives.

Recommended articles

Terence, in a post, listed four things which in his opinion were what defined a real man.

Among the things he listed were that men should carry handbags for their baes as well as pulling seats for them.

“Real men carry their wife’s bag, make them breakfast, open doors for them, pull chairs for them ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️tuko pamoja kweli?” Terence posted.

Terence Creative and wife Milly Chebby
Terence Creative and wife Milly Chebby Terence Creative and wife Milly Chebby Pulse Live Kenya

The opinion by Terence however caused a debate as a section of social media users agreed with him, while other users felt he was misleading men.

System Unit boss DJ Mo agreed with Terence, adding that real men should also take their wives to the salon.

Cess Shiro said Terence was not like toxic men who did not treat their women appropriately.

Cess_shiro Huyu hayana toxic masculinity iko na wanaume hapa nje.... anything for the queen😍😍

Reacting to her hubby’s post, Milly Chebby appreciated Terence for loving her in private and public.

Terence Creative and His Wife Milly Chebby
Terence Creative and His Wife Milly Chebby Terence Creative and His Wife Milly Chebby Pulse Live Kenya

“Ifikie bestie please thank you babe for you are never ashamed of loving me both in private and public ❤️❤️” Chebby wrote.

Other however disagreed with Terence, saying handbags were not part of women’s luggage but many times it was a costume.

mlale_lynne My personal opinion is that handbags are accessories.. They are meant to compliment your outfit not your partner's so I feel like my man carrying my handbag kinda defeats the purpose of me having it in the first place.. He can help me carry anything else but not my handbag

A section also felt it was a gesture of love for their partners.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

It would have been your 49th birthday today -Winnie Odinga on missing Fidel

It would have been your 49th birthday today -Winnie Odinga on missing Fidel

A real man should carry their wife's handbag - Terence Creative stirs debate online

A real man should carry their wife's handbag - Terence Creative stirs debate online

2 musicians pull out of Harmonize's recording label, Konde Music

2 musicians pull out of Harmonize's recording label, Konde Music

Do more TikToks if you want to blow up - DNA advices young artists

Do more TikToks if you want to blow up - DNA advices young artists

DJ Evolve records significant recovery almost 3 years after shooting incident

DJ Evolve records significant recovery almost 3 years after shooting incident

Kenyans pressure Samidoh's wife to wish him happy birthday on social media

Kenyans pressure Samidoh's wife to wish him happy birthday on social media

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

8 taken in for questioning over Davido's son's death

8 taken in for questioning over Davido's son's death

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour and is celebrating his birthday on November 1

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Davido

8 taken in for questioning over Davido's son's death