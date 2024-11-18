Struggles that pushed Abel Mutua's wife to adopt subtitles, glasses for TV

Abel Mutua and his wife, Judy Nyawira, have shared moments about realising they are getting older.

The couple, who have a daughter together, compared their teenage years to the experiences of Generation Z.

Speaking on Judy’s YouTube channel, the couple gave humorous yet relatable insights into their lives as they navigate ageing.

Abel, now 38 years old, noted the stark differences between his time as a student and the current generation. He also highlighted the thinner generational gap between millennials and Gen Zs, compared to the vast differences millennials experienced with their own parents.

He recalled a visit to his former school, St. Mary’s Academy, and how amazed people were that he could still remember the principal from nearly 30 years ago.

“When you realise almost 30 years have passed between two events in your life, you know you’re getting old,” he remarked. Abel humorously shared that he often finds himself in “meetings” with his inner thoughts, acknowledging the passage of time.

Nostalgia and encounters with Gen Zs

He recounted how younger people often react when he mentions the names of popular artists from his youth.

Despite these moments, he takes comfort in his youthful appearance, attributing it to his Kamba genes.

However, he jokingly noted that some Gen Zs, while quick to highlight millennial ageing, don’t always look their age either. He urged younger generations to take better care of themselves.

Judy’s realisations about Ageing

Judy Nyawira, who is 36, also shared everyday moments that made her confront the realities of ageing. One of her most humbling experiences involves her love for sitting on the carpet while watching TV.

“I love sitting on the floor, but the problem comes when I have to get up,” she said, adding that one day she tried standing up quickly and felt an unusual sound in her body. “That’s when I realised age had officially kicked in. Now, I have to get up in stages.”

She also reflected on her gym experiences. Judy revealed that in 2019, she could easily squat 100 kilograms, but these days, even attempting 40 kilograms feels like a struggle.

“In just five years, my body has changed. Now, I can’t squat more than 30 kilograms. Recently, I tried 40 kilograms, and I was advised to leave it alone.”

Subtitles, spectacles, and early bedtime

Judy further shared how her habits have shifted as she ages. Watching movies without subtitles is now impossible for her, as she struggles to balance the volume levels. Additionally, she can no longer watch TV without wearing her spectacles.

"Sahi pia siezi watch movies without subtiles. nikieka volume kidogo siskii, na nikiongeza inanipigia makelele. So the only way ni subtitles. Na pia i can't watch TV without my specatacles.

“I’ve become like my grandmother,” she joked. “By 7:30 pm, my body tells me it’s bedtime. And it’s not the kind of sleep you force—it’s genuine exhaustion. Once I’m in bed, give me 10 to 15 minutes, and I’m gone.”

Embracing the perks of ageing

Despite the challenges, the couple acknowledged the benefits that come with growing older. They noted the wisdom that accompanies age, as well as a deeper appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

Both Abel and Judy agreed that while ageing is inevitable, it can be embraced gracefully. Their reflections resonated with many viewers, offering a mix of humour, nostalgia, and relatability that shows the beauty in every stage of life.