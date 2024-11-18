The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Struggles that pushed Abel Mutua's wife to adopt subtitles, glasses for TV

Lynet Okumu

Abel Mutua and his wife, Judy Nyawira, have shared moments about realising they are getting older. Judy shared how she struggles to balance the volume levels.

Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira (Instagram)
Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira (Instagram)
  • Abel Mutua and his wife, Judy Nyawira, discuss the realities of aging.
  • Abel shared the differences between his time and the current generation.
  • Judy reflected on everyday moments that made her confront the realities of aging, from struggling to balance volume levels to changes in her physical abilities.

Recommended articles

Abel Mutua and his wife, Judy Nyawira, have shared moments about realising they are getting older.

The couple, who have a daughter together, compared their teenage years to the experiences of Generation Z.

Speaking on Judy’s YouTube channel, the couple gave humorous yet relatable insights into their lives as they navigate ageing.

ADVERTISEMENT
Filmmaker Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira
Filmmaker Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira Filmmaker Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I hate feeling helpless - Abel Mutua on why he'll never impregnate Judy again

Abel, now 38 years old, noted the stark differences between his time as a student and the current generation. He also highlighted the thinner generational gap between millennials and Gen Zs, compared to the vast differences millennials experienced with their own parents.

He recalled a visit to his former school, St. Mary’s Academy, and how amazed people were that he could still remember the principal from nearly 30 years ago.

“When you realise almost 30 years have passed between two events in your life, you know you’re getting old,” he remarked. Abel humorously shared that he often finds himself in “meetings” with his inner thoughts, acknowledging the passage of time.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abel Mutua
Abel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

He recounted how younger people often react when he mentions the names of popular artists from his youth.

Despite these moments, he takes comfort in his youthful appearance, attributing it to his Kamba genes.

However, he jokingly noted that some Gen Zs, while quick to highlight millennial ageing, don’t always look their age either. He urged younger generations to take better care of themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT
Filmmaker Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira
Filmmaker Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira Filmmaker Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Abel Mutua & Judy Nyawira share 6 lessons from their 15-year union

Judy Nyawira, who is 36, also shared everyday moments that made her confront the realities of ageing. One of her most humbling experiences involves her love for sitting on the carpet while watching TV.

“I love sitting on the floor, but the problem comes when I have to get up,” she said, adding that one day she tried standing up quickly and felt an unusual sound in her body. “That’s when I realised age had officially kicked in. Now, I have to get up in stages.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Judy Nyawira ( Instagram)
Judy Nyawira ( Instagram) Judy Nyawira ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

She also reflected on her gym experiences. Judy revealed that in 2019, she could easily squat 100 kilograms, but these days, even attempting 40 kilograms feels like a struggle.

“In just five years, my body has changed. Now, I can’t squat more than 30 kilograms. Recently, I tried 40 kilograms, and I was advised to leave it alone.”

Judy further shared how her habits have shifted as she ages. Watching movies without subtitles is now impossible for her, as she struggles to balance the volume levels. Additionally, she can no longer watch TV without wearing her spectacles.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sahi pia siezi watch movies without subtiles. nikieka volume kidogo siskii, na nikiongeza inanipigia makelele. So the only way ni subtitles. Na pia i can't watch TV without my specatacles.

“I’ve become like my grandmother,” she joked. “By 7:30 pm, my body tells me it’s bedtime. And it’s not the kind of sleep you force—it’s genuine exhaustion. Once I’m in bed, give me 10 to 15 minutes, and I’m gone.”

Judy Nyawira
Judy Nyawira Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the challenges, the couple acknowledged the benefits that come with growing older. They noted the wisdom that accompanies age, as well as a deeper appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Abel and Judy agreed that while ageing is inevitable, it can be embraced gracefully. Their reflections resonated with many viewers, offering a mix of humour, nostalgia, and relatability that shows the beauty in every stage of life.

For the couple, ageing is not just about physical changes but also about cherishing the lessons and experiences that come with time.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Struggles that pushed Abel Mutua's wife to adopt subtitles, glasses for TV

Struggles that pushed Abel Mutua's wife to adopt subtitles, glasses for TV

Did Guardian Angel get 2nd wife? Esther Musila reacts to claims hubby has a child

Did Guardian Angel get 2nd wife? Esther Musila reacts to claims hubby has a child

Lilian Ng'ang'a shares lessons on walking away from unworthy relationships

Lilian Ng'ang'a shares lessons on walking away from unworthy relationships

Khalif Kairo challenges gov't body after cease & desist order

Khalif Kairo challenges gov't body after cease & desist order

Watch Nandy’s reaction after Billnass gifted her dream car to mark 32nd birthday

Watch Nandy’s reaction after Billnass gifted her dream car to mark 32nd birthday

Khaligraph Jones: Business empire, family, defining moments, KCSE grade & awards

Khaligraph Jones: Business empire, family, defining moments, KCSE grade & awards

Carol Radull makes comeback to radio after 2-year break

Carol Radull makes comeback to radio after 2-year break

John-Allan Namu celebrates milestone in his career after winning global award

John-Allan Namu celebrates milestone in his career after winning global award

Mulamwah inspires fans with update on his mansion, praises Kaligraph Jones

Mulamwah inspires fans with update on his mansion, praises Kaligraph Jones

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A past image of Irene Nekesa with her boss Diana Marua

Has Diana Marua fired Irene Nekesa? Fans speculate after unfollow move

A screenshot images of TikToker Milly with her ex partner Zac 'daddy'

Come for my body - TikToker Milly’s closing message to Zac 'Daddy' leaves fans worried

Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga speaks after alarming video of her arguing with man goes viral

past image of Jackie Matubia and ex boyfriend Blessing Lung'aho

All she did was just be born - Jackie Matubia on Blessing rejecting their child