Abel Mutua breaks silence on why wife Judy was lonely at Shin City

Nyawira was low and bored while Njugush and Wakavinye were getting cozy and enjoying the moment.

In a video shared by Nyawira on her Instagram, Mkurugenzi defended himself saying he had left for a moment together with Njugush only for Njugush to return early and get captured by the camera guys.

“Hata siezi ongelesha msichana mwingine dakika mbili mshaanza kunipigia kelele, hata sikua nimejua jina,” Mkurugenzi defended himself.

The actor further questioned why the videography did not capture him while present and only waited for him to step away so that they can put his wife on the blast.

How Nyashinki's Shin City festival went down

On Saturday, all roads led to Carnivore Grounds in Lang’ata for the much-hyped Shin City Experience by musician Nyashinski.

The one of a kind music festival was sold out as fans stormed the grounds to celebrate the rapper whom many have come to call the greatest of all time.

Pulse Live Kenya

The event was graced by the who's-who in Kenya's music industry such as Nameless, Wahu, Syd, Mr Lenny, Big Ted all who started music around the same time as Nyashinski.

As part of the unique experience, fans were treated to music from the singer spanning a decade.

Pulse Live Kenya

The revellers immersed all their senses in an incredible collaboration of music and lyrical storytelling by the only act of the night.

The musician gave the fans a mix of his old school hits such as Tuendelee, Bado Niko as well as his recent bangers such as Properly and Kanyagia.