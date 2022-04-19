RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Abel Mutua breaks silence on why wife Judy was lonely at Shin City

Amos Robi

Can't someone sneak for a moment and speak to another girl - Mkurugenzi explains

Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira
Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira

Kenyan filmmaker and scriptwriter Abel Mutua popularly known as Mkurugenzi has broken his silence on why his wife Judy Nyawira was lonely during Nyashinski’s event at the Carnivore grounds over the weekend.

Nyawira was low and bored while Njugush and Wakavinye were getting cozy and enjoying the moment.

In a video shared by Nyawira on her Instagram, Mkurugenzi defended himself saying he had left for a moment together with Njugush only for Njugush to return early and get captured by the camera guys.

“Hata siezi ongelesha msichana mwingine dakika mbili mshaanza kunipigia kelele, hata sikua nimejua jina,” Mkurugenzi defended himself.

The actor further questioned why the videography did not capture him while present and only waited for him to step away so that they can put his wife on the blast.

How Nyashinki's Shin City festival went down

On Saturday, all roads led to Carnivore Grounds in Lang’ata for the much-hyped Shin City Experience by musician Nyashinski.

The one of a kind music festival was sold out as fans stormed the grounds to celebrate the rapper whom many have come to call the greatest of all time.

How Nyashinki's Shin City festival went down
How Nyashinki's Shin City festival went down Pulse Live Kenya

The event was graced by the who's-who in Kenya's music industry such as Nameless, Wahu, Syd, Mr Lenny, Big Ted all who started music around the same time as Nyashinski.

How Nyashinki's Shin City festival went down

As part of the unique experience, fans were treated to music from the singer spanning a decade.

How Nyashinki's Shin City festival went down
How Nyashinki's Shin City festival went down Pulse Live Kenya

The revellers immersed all their senses in an incredible collaboration of music and lyrical storytelling by the only act of the night.

The musician gave the fans a mix of his old school hits such as Tuendelee, Bado Niko as well as his recent bangers such as Properly and Kanyagia.

Nyashinski, who delivered an outstanding performance, thanked everyone who came out to cheer him on.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

