Abel Mutua disposes of his Mercedes Benz E250 for new upgrade [Video]

The multi-talented entertainer, known for creative works on TV and digital platforms, made the decision to part ways with his luxury vehicle, sparking curiosity among his fans.

Mutua took to social media to share the news of his car's departure, posting a heartfelt message accompanied by a video of the beloved car being loaded onto a truck.

In the caption, he expressed gratitude for the unforgettable memories and experiences he had with the vehicle throughout the years.

He had nicknamed the vehicle Miss GT (God's Time).

“And after five beautiful years, it’s time to say goodbye. This one was truly one of the best we’ve ever had. It really does feel some type of way but, you know, Change is inevitable.

“I pray Miss GT finds a beautiful home coz she damn well deserves it. Haya… Mlisema stage ya Kiambu ilihama pale Park Road ama nirisk tu?” Abel captioned.

In a past interview, Mkurugenzi, as he is popularly known, said he planned to gift the car to his daughter when she joins the university, his move to dispose of suggests that he changed his mind.

The actor's decision to dispose of his Mercedes Benz E250 has sparked speculation among fans and followers.

While Mutua did not explicitly mention the reasons behind his choice, many have speculated that it could be a strategic move aimed at exploring new opportunities or simply upgrading to a different vehicle.

He is a known fan of the Mercedes Benz brand and his dream car is a Mercedes Benz GLSs.

Mutua's Mercedes Benz E250 has been a symbol of his success and hard work in the entertainment industry.

Over the years, he has established himself as one of Kenya's most beloved actors and has gained a considerable following both on and off-screen.

Other than being his favourite car, the Mercedes Benz E250 has also been used to transport VIPs and visiting dignitaries.

As a prominent figure in the Kenyan entertainment scene, Mutua's actions often generate buzz and speculation among fans and industry insiders alike.

Sources close to the actor have confirmed that he is upgrading to another better car.

Whether this move is driven by a desire for change, a need for a fresh start, or simply a personal preference, one thing is certain—Abel Mutua's decision to let go of his Mercedes Benz E250 will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on his fans and the entertainment industry as a whole.

Reactions from fans

Khalifkairo Kujia Porsche sasa ama Audi.

2mbili It was nice hosting the ride on #CelebRide 🙌

Joewmuchiri Mercedes Benz. The Best or Nothing 🔥🔥

Charleswahinya_ Small small banters from Hezekiah Njuguna zimefanya ubadilishe?😂

Ceo_bruce Hawa ni watu wa loan ama

Ian__9041 - That's a damn fine unit right there. In pretine shape, you are great at maintenence. With your sort of profile you should consider buying, using and selling cars. The mkurugenzi feel and touch

salimo_the_brand Hellloo GT2, we can't wait to have you soon 🙌❤️❤️❤️...

Dancase084 This is not my first nor second neither the third time seeing people write this emotional feelings about there cars. And it promises me of every dream is valid. You can own one and one day you be the author another to bid it good bye too.

Mercy.raya Aah. Basi ni wewe nimeona apo stage basi. Panguza vumbi trao. Hatusimamangi stage ivo. 😂

Amulaka @blessednjugush aliambia @abelmutua asinunue gari inatembelea chini kama nyoka.. I can’t wait to see the replacement