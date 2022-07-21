Abel Mutua reveals millions earned from new Click Click Bang movie

He was speaking during an interview with Radio Citizen where he reiterated that the movie has already broken records in Kenya.

The film by Phil-it Productions - a company founded by Abel and Philip Karanja - is based on the life of Abel’s childhood friend Kev, who was a promising footballer but got involved in crime.

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

It delves into the world of crime that is perpetuated by the same people who are mandated and trained to protect Kenyans.

During the interview, he explained that over 2,500 Kenyans had paid Sh1,000 each to watch the movie on July 15, July 16 and July 17.

“Kenyans turned out in such large numbers, we had four screenings and we had 2,500 people. That has never happened in this country before, we shattered a record there. There is no better feeling than that,” he explained.

Mutua said that the team targeted more than Sh6 million in order to cater for production expenses such as paying the actors as well as investing in the next film which is already in the pipeline.

“I know consistency will take us to the next level, and with that said, the next film is already in the works. We will meet again in November,” he hinted.

The team is anticipating to meet the target after the demand shot up, with Kenyans outside Nairobi requesting screenings in their respective towns.

The watch links will also be put up for sale to those who don't manage to attend the screenings.

Some of the exceptionally talented actors featured in the movie include Jacky Vike, Dennis Mugo (OJ), Basil Mungai, Nyakundi Isaboke, Shigwan Shiku, Idah Alisha, and Amina Hussein.

Mutua’s last film A Grand Little Lie grossed over Sh4 million within the first 4 days from the purchase of over 20,000 watch links, an innovation that has helped creators sell their content directly to consumers.

The movie’s success caught the attention of the Kenya Film Commission which made a case study on the film.