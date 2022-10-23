RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Impatience or system failure: Celebrities react to story of struggling first class graduate

Amos Robi

Bill Clinton Muguai scored straight As in his KCSE and graduated first class but is yet to secure employment one year after he graduated

The story of Bill Clinton Muguai a Linked in user who shared how tough it has been to secure a job a year after graduation has caused mixed reactions in the social media spaces.

To build context, Bill Clinton Muguai shared his academic papers online which showed he passed well and even graduated first class from the University of Nairobi in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Muguai has however remained jobless and has been even forced to relocate due to the high cost of living in the city, according to him, the doors that have been said to be opened by education have not come his way.

After a series of job applications through referrals, Linked in and other avenues, Muguai is now resorting to content creation to build another career after what he spent years in school studying for seems to be flopping.

“I tried to pass exams, I tried to apply for internships, I could not put up with the bills in the town of endless opportunities and therefore I relocated to Nyeri to plough that hard earth again,” part of Muguai’s post read.

“I am going to buy a camera with the few coins I still got that will help me create content for YouTube and other social networks,” Muguai added.

This statement would be part of the reason the University of Nairobi graduate would trend on the internet for a better part of the weekend.

In his opinion, comedian YY said it was too early for Muguai to call it quits insisting that no space was easy to penetrate.

“It’s a bit too early to give up, it’s a bit too early to throw in the towel, even in content creation it is not easy, in fact, content creation is the most difficult part of art,“ YY said.

Similar comments came from actor and filmmaker Abel Mutua who said more shock awaited Muagai if he chose to follow the content creation path.

“The shock that will hit him here in content creation I hope he won't throw the camera in the dustbin,” Mutua said.

Actor Daddie Marto on the other hand said Muguai was having a feeling of entitlement.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
