Impatience or system failure: Celebrities react to story of struggling first class graduate

To build context, Bill Clinton Muguai shared his academic papers online which showed he passed well and even graduated first class from the University of Nairobi in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Muguai has however remained jobless and has been even forced to relocate due to the high cost of living in the city, according to him, the doors that have been said to be opened by education have not come his way.

After a series of job applications through referrals, Linked in and other avenues, Muguai is now resorting to content creation to build another career after what he spent years in school studying for seems to be flopping.

Bill Clinton's certificates Pulse Live Kenya

Bill Clinton's certificates Pulse Live Kenya

“I tried to pass exams, I tried to apply for internships, I could not put up with the bills in the town of endless opportunities and therefore I relocated to Nyeri to plough that hard earth again,” part of Muguai’s post read.

“I am going to buy a camera with the few coins I still got that will help me create content for YouTube and other social networks,” Muguai added.

This statement would be part of the reason the University of Nairobi graduate would trend on the internet for a better part of the weekend.

In his opinion, comedian YY said it was too early for Muguai to call it quits insisting that no space was easy to penetrate.

“It’s a bit too early to give up, it’s a bit too early to throw in the towel, even in content creation it is not easy, in fact, content creation is the most difficult part of art,“ YY said.

Similar comments came from actor and filmmaker Abel Mutua who said more shock awaited Muagai if he chose to follow the content creation path.

“The shock that will hit him here in content creation I hope he won't throw the camera in the dustbin,” Mutua said.