Not until she is ready, Abel Mutua's brother, Jesse tells sister's suitors

Masia Wambua

Abel Mutua's look-alike brother Jesse Mwethuku has told men to go slow on befriending his sister saying she is not allowed to have boyfriends until she turns 43.

Jesse Mwethuku, brother to Abel Mutua
In a post that he shared the vibrant gentleman who can be mistaken for his elder brother, Abel Mutua, the designer jokingly said he has agreed with her sister that she'll only have a boyfriend at the age of 43 when she is done with her Ph.D. law course.

He went ahead to warn all men that eye her at her young age saying that he will have to sit with them on three different occasions each not lasting for less than four hours for them to tell him what they want from her.

A screenshot from Luku Baridi's Insta stories that he shared on his Instagram
Victoria Musyoka the sister of Abel and Jesse is a student at the Kenya School of Law. She was celebrating her 25th birthday yesterday when her brother Jesse made the statements when she sent her birthday wishes.

She is however not a public figure like her brother who is a well-known figure in the film world and has been in the game for more than ten years.

On the other side, Jesse is a well-known designer and fashion enthusiast which is evident by the photos seen on his social media platforms.

Jesse Mwethuku
Abel Mutua, Who studied film at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) is the creative director at Phil-It Productions Limited and is arguably one of the best scriptwriters and storytellers we have in the entertainment industry.

On the other side, Jesse holds a degree in finance but after failing to secure a job he turned to fashion design and has been the figure behind the looks Freddie as he is commonly known puts on.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
