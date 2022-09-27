Not until she is ready, Abel Mutua's brother, Jesse tells sister's suitors

He went ahead to warn all men that eye her at her young age saying that he will have to sit with them on three different occasions each not lasting for less than four hours for them to tell him what they want from her.

Pulse Live Kenya

Victoria Musyoka the sister of Abel and Jesse is a student at the Kenya School of Law. She was celebrating her 25th birthday yesterday when her brother Jesse made the statements when she sent her birthday wishes.

She is however not a public figure like her brother who is a well-known figure in the film world and has been in the game for more than ten years.

On the other side, Jesse is a well-known designer and fashion enthusiast which is evident by the photos seen on his social media platforms.

Pulse Live Kenya

Abel Mutua, Who studied film at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) is the creative director at Phil-It Productions Limited and is arguably one of the best scriptwriters and storytellers we have in the entertainment industry.