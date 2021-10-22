Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

According to several reports, the actor fatally shot a cinematographer and injured a director during a tragic accident when a prop gun discharged on the New Mexico movie set of the film 'Rust.'

“There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of ‘Rust’ involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks,” a production spokesperson told Deadline.

The Western drama’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and its director, Joel Souza, were struck in the incident, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Hutchins was airlifted to the hospital and died from her injuries.

Souza was being treated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, authorities said.

“Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.