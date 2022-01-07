RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Brian Ogana introduces his new girlfriend as she turns a year older [Photos]

Dennis Milimo

Meet Ogana's beautiful girlified Dyder Abdallah

Actor Brian Ogana
Actor Brian Ogana

Actor Brian Ogana popularly known as Luwi Hausa, has officially introduced his new girlfriend to the world as she turns a year older.

On Friday, Ogana shared a photo of a lady identified as Dyder Abdallah, showering her with sweet words on her birthday.

“Someday I hope to be able to give you all that you deserve and so much more @mrs_honeeybee @dyder_sweetheart Thank you for staying by my side.

"To the most precious person and a lover like no other, I’m wishing you the best birthday possible. May this day be as sunny as your smile and as beautiful as you are,” reads Ogana’s message to his sweetheart Dyder.

Actor Brian Ogana's girlfriend Dyder Abdallah
Actor Brian Ogana's girlfriend Dyder Abdallah

Upon seeing the message, Dyder replied; “Thanks honey 😘😘😘thanks for loving me unconditionally 😘😘😘,”.

“I really love you babe 😘😘😘,” she added.

Four days ago, Dyder also penned down a sweet message to Ogana, thanking him for making her 2021 memorable.

Actor Brian Ogana and girlfriend Dyder
Actor Brian Ogana and girlfriend Dyder
Actor Brian Ogana's girlfriend
Actor Brian Ogana's girlfriend

“Thanks babe, thanks for making my last year colorful and memorable, thanks for loving me and picking me 😜😜 thanks for the support you showed me 😘 to another year 🥂🥂🥂 to more memories 🥂🥂 to us🥂🥂🥂 happy new year my bee😘😘😘😘😘,” reads Dyder’s post.

Ogana replied; “I know fairy tales come true because I have you. There are only two times that I want to be with you: Now and Forever,”.

Also Read: I don’t have kids with anyone- Brian Ogana’s ex-girlfriend clears the air after the actor unveiled his family

Dennis Milimo

