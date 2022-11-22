RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jackie Matubia flaunts her new body shape after weight loss

Masia Wambua

Jackie Matubia says she has lost about 12 Kg within two weeks.

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia

The content creator and YouTuber Jackie Matubia has flaunted her transformed body looks as she continues her journey of losing weight.

The content creator could not hide her joy as she shared her current body looks in a photo comparing it with another one that she says had been taken two weeks apart.

The actor went on to reveal that she had further shed weight from 105 Kgs to her current 93 within the time frame of the two weeks which according to her proved that the allurion balloon weight loss procedure is working for her.

"The inches are inching 2 months in with the Allurion Baloon and have moved from 105kg to now 93.3kgs Avane Clinic. The best view comes after the hardest climb," she said.

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia reveals greatest fear dating Blessing Lung'aho

Early in October Jackie who is the fiancée to actor Blessing Lung'aho revealed that she had undergone the allurion balloon weight loss procedure months after giving birth. The Allurion Balloon is a weight loss aid for adults over the age of 18 who are overweight or obese or want to reduce their weight.

According to Matubia, the non-invasive procedure took only 15 minutes to get done on her. The full impact of the procedure is expected to be observed after at least 3 months.

She also recently revealed that the procedure cost her at least Sh 500,000.

Weight loss procedures in Kenya appear to be attracting a handful of celebrities as some have expressed the desire to undergo the procedure while others have already had the procedures done.

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Jackie Matubia shares stunning photos as she marks 32nd birthday

Some of the celebrities who have had some of the procedures include Willis Raburu and Kate Actress. Others who also showed interest in having the procedures include crossdresser, Kelvin Kinuthia and content creator Milly Chebby.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
