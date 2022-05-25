RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Morgan Freeman has been banned from Russia

Morgan Freeman has been banned from Russia, along with US president Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris as well as Hillary Clinton, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman

Although many people around the world consider him to have the voice of God, with a booming baritone that may save or damn a movie, this did not stop the Russians from naming Freeman in a list released by the Russian government of more than 900 Americans who have been banned from entering the country for being “anti-Russian.”

Recommended articles
In the movie Bruce Almighty with Jim Carrey, Freeman plays God and he has been banned for criticising Putin for playing god.
In the movie Bruce Almighty with Jim Carrey, Freeman plays God and he has been banned for criticising Putin for playing god. Pulse

The un-Free man when it comes to visiting Russia, was blacklisted (ironically on a list full of whites) due to his role in the creation of a video slamming the Russian government’s involvement in the United States’ 2016 presidential election.

The Stand by Me star directed and narrated the video, which was released in 2017, and also features fellow actor Rob Reiner.

Reiner, naturally, was also on the ban list.

Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman Pulse

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former U.S. Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg along with three deceased U.S. Senators, including John McCain, were on the list.

Regarding the McCain and the other deceased senators, this could be Russian President Vladmir Putin’s way of ensuring that, in this world or the next, he will find you like Liam Neeson promised in the movie Taken.

“In the context of responding to the constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and in connection with incoming requests about the personal composition of our national ‘stop list,’ the Russian Foreign Ministry publishes a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering the Russian Federation,” the list reads.

Zelda La Grange, Freeman and Nelson Mandela
Zelda La Grange, Freeman and Nelson Mandela Pulse

“We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff. Russian counter-sanctions are forced and aimed at forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial “rules-based world order” on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognising new geopolitical realities.”

Freeman will soon be starring in a movie called “A Good Person”, which Putin would probably rename “A Good Person to be on the Ban List”, but let’s not digress.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Esther Musila's beautiful letter to self as she celebrates her 52nd birthday

Esther Musila's beautiful letter to self as she celebrates her 52nd birthday

Mike Sonko celebrates son Satrine Osinya as he turns 10

Mike Sonko celebrates son Satrine Osinya as he turns 10

Esther Musila pours her heart out to hubby Guardian as she turns 52 [Photos]

Esther Musila pours her heart out to hubby Guardian as she turns 52 [Photos]

Actor Morgan Freeman has been banned from Russia

Actor Morgan Freeman has been banned from Russia

British rapper Tion Wayne teases Kenyan concert

British rapper Tion Wayne teases Kenyan concert

Diamond in stiff competition with Nikita Kering & Zuchu for this prestigious award [Full List]

Diamond in stiff competition with Nikita Kering & Zuchu for this prestigious award [Full List]

Rapper Nonini terminates his relationship with Ezekiel Mutua's MCSK

Rapper Nonini terminates his relationship with Ezekiel Mutua's MCSK

Njugush names his 6 favourite Kenyan comedians [Video]

Njugush names his 6 favourite Kenyan comedians [Video]

Harmonize's signee Ibraah reveals name & cover of his upcoming album [Photo]

Harmonize's signee Ibraah reveals name & cover of his upcoming album [Photo]

Trending

Anerlisa Muigai breaks silence on viral auctioneering drama reported at her house

Businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai

Late Osinachi doesn’t sing ‘Ekweme’ at night from the mortuary; Hospital debunks claim

Osinachi Nwachukwu. [BBC]

Njugush names his 6 favourite Kenyan comedians [Video]

Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush

YY Comedian speaks after Chivondo was caught shoplifting again

YY Comedian speaks on Chivondo's re-arrest